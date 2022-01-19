Burial and cremation fees rise at City of London Cemetery and Crematorium

The cost of cremations, burials and new graves has risen at City of London Cemetery and Crematorium - Credit: Google

A council has decided to increase burial and cremation fees by up to £105.

The rise covers all cremations, burials and new graves at the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium in Manor Park.

The price hike of two per cent has seen fees go up by between £19 and £105.

The new fees and charges are expected to make additional income of £100,000 to cover the increased costs of running the cemetery and crematorium.

The increases have been approved by the City of London Corporation, which runs the service as a not for profit concern and should meet all costs where it can. It said it needed to act to balance its books.

A report by Gary Burks, the superintendent and registrar at the crematorium, said: “The cost of funerals has climbed significantly in recent years but has now stabilised with reductions in some areas.

“The City of London Corporation has considered this when offering a range of funeral choices and in the setting of fees and charges.

“The proposed increases are set to help us in our aim to maintain a break-even position for the service and ensure our fees are in line with other providers in the local area.”

As part of the changes, the cost of cremations will rise by £19 (£976 to £995) from April 1.

The price of heritage graves will increase by £76 (£3,830 to £ 3,906) while new graves in fresh or virgin soil will increase by £105 (£5,240 to £5,345).

Burials fees will rise by £34 (£1,700 to £1,734).

City of London residents get a reduction of £498 on burials and cremations.

Under the Children’s Funeral Fund, which came into force in 2019, families in England who suffer the death of a child under 18 do not have to pay for funeral costs such as burial or cremation fees and can claim for a coffin or casket up to £300.

The City of London Cemetery and Crematorium has processed 20 claims through the fund so far.

The fee changes were based on comparisons with other authorities and private companies.

Fees for cremations and new graves increased by 5% last year.

Members of the City of London Corporation agreed to increase the fees on Tuesday (January 18).