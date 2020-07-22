Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Balancing economy and environment

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 July 2020

City and East AM Unmesh Desai is concerned about Newham post lockdown.

City and East AM Unmesh Desai is concerned about Newham post lockdown.

Archant

The London Assembly Health Committee has started a major investigation into the Covid-19 outbreak and the lessons we must learn.

I have asked Newham’s director of Public Health about the disparity between the number of reported cases and deaths locally and those of other London boroughs with similar demographics and levels of deprivation. This is a topic I have also recently spoken on at the council’s scrutiny committee.

Ahead of an anticipated second wave in the winter, it is crucial that we pinpoint the reasons behind why Newham has a very high mortality rate and almost as many cases as Tower Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham combined.

I continue to be concerned about government funding for the Met Police. The pandemic has already left in its wake a bleak financial picture for local government and public services, so it’s imperative that the government keeps its previous promises to put more officers on our streets to ensure that we can continue to clamp down on violent crime.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, I recently attended a protest surrounding proposed changes to parking arrangements in Green Street.

I was invited by the local traders’ association, who are concerned about what they feel to be the current lack of a meaningful consultation.

While we must keep doing more to tackle air pollution and ensure that our streets can facilitate social distancing, the plan should take everyone’s needs into account as far as possible.

You may have also seen news about the council’s democracy review. It is perhaps unfortunate that the review seems to present its recommendation that we should retain the current mayoral system as the only viable option.

We need an extended, mature debate about which system can best meet future challenges, because the main concern is how services can be delivered successfully under unprecedented financial and resourcing pressures. Accordingly, the people of Newham must be trusted to decide on their own future in as open manner as possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Most Read

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Balancing economy and environment

City and East AM Unmesh Desai is concerned about Newham post lockdown.

Pope puts England on top with help from Buttler

England's Ollie Pope batting during day one of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)

West Ham manager Moyes ‘relieved’ to not be fighting for survival on final day

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford

West Ham United make fifth summer signing with addition of Mustafa

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United)