Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: I’ve been exploring Beckton by bike

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 October 2020

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, has been on his bike during lockdown.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, has been on his bike during lockdown.

Archant

I have taken advantage of lockdown for local exploring on my bicycle. I found a great route which starts at the back of Showcase Cinema in Beckton.

The path isn’t obvious. There is a signpost at a fork a few yards in. I followed the sign to Northern Lagoon Walkway.

The path follows the perimeter of the vast Thames Water plant.

It is quite narrow at first, but soon opens out and leads, after a few hundred yards, to a gate into a nature reserve I have never heard of before.

You may also want to watch:

Beckton Creekside Nature Reserve, managed by Thames Water, is a wonderful wilderness area tucked in alongside the River Roding, full of birds and riverside flora. A path runs through the nature reserve and out of a gate at the far end.

Turning left out of the gate, an unmade road runs all the way to the spectacular point where the Roding meets the Thames. Nearby, a pier runs out into the Thames.

The day I was there, the gate onto the pier was unlocked, so I was able to cycle along it. The river views were breathtaking.

The Roding Valley Way starts at Daines Close, Manor Park, off the Romford Road opposite Dersingham Avenue, and runs north for several miles through Redbridge, initially between the City of London Cemetery and the Golf Course, then past Wanstead Park.

It should be extended south from Romford Road too. It could run through Little Ilford Park, Barrington Arches, the old British Gas sports ground and the Lady Trower Trust land behind Burges Road, then over the A406 footbridge and along the Roding itself to the A13.

The final mile along the path I followed, from Showcase Cinema to the meeting point of the Roding and the Thames, would make a great ending.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

View from the House: I’ve been exploring Beckton by bike

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, has been on his bike during lockdown.

Crossrail in final stages ready to hand over the tiller to TfL to run the £18bn Elizabeth line

'The next Crossrail train has been delayed 3 years...' like this one at Custom House. Monica Wells

West Ham boss Moyes set to miss Leicester clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

West Ham United sign Lionesses youngster Lois Joel

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

QPR sign former Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).