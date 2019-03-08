Search

Opinion: Huge investment in youth workers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 June 2019

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has the next 12 months sorted.

Rokhsana Fiaz

I have exciting plans for the next 12 months that will accelerate the delivery of the manifesto pledges I made when I was elected just over a year ago.

My administration is already delivering, but there is still much more to do and I'm a woman in a hurry.

My programme for 2019/20 includes an Internal Control Commission, supported by leading experts, which will help ensure money is well spent. In the coming few weeks membership of the Commission will be finalised. It will be fundamental in building on the financial management and control improvement plans that have already been established internally, but crucially address the many governance issues that have plagued Newham Council over the years.

I also want Newham to be the best place in the world for children and young people to grow up in, so I was pleased to announce at our council meeting on Monday that we are launching the largest recruitment campaign for full-time youth workers in Newham for a generation, with 33 of these miracle workers on the way.

This is delivery in action, following through on the commitment I made to reverse the disinvestment in our children and young people. Newham is leading the way and I couldn't be prouder. Even Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has shared my recruitment campaign video on social media!

I also intend to establish a task force to look specifically at the issues surrounding street homelessness at Stratford Mall and surrounding areas.

Doing nothing is not an option and the task force will comprise of independent experts in the field and be chaired by statutory deputy mayor Cllr John Gray. It will be asked to undertake a comprehensive review of existing plans, strategies and interventions, alongside a wide-ranging consultation with all relevant partners and stakeholders in the borough, including councillors. It will ensure that whatever we do about the homelessness situation in Stratford is rooted in compassion and care.

