Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: So many examples of selfless heroism

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 April 2020

Rokhsana fiaz, Mayor of Newham

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz is proud of Newham's volunteers during this pandemic.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz is proud of Newham's volunteers during this pandemic.

Andrew Baker

Tragically, deaths in hospitals attributed from Covid-19 stand at 16,060, with 59 from Newham, but the numbers will be higher because daily figures published by the government don’t take into account deaths in the community, including care homes.

There is so much pain, heartache and disruption being caused by coronavirus and my thoughts go to all residents mourning the loss of loved ones. I can’t emphasise more strongly to everyone to follow the restrictions and #StayAtHome.

It’s also why it is important to hold the government to account on its response to the coronavirus pandemic so far because of the number of deaths, alongside supplies of personal protective equipment and the number of those being tested, remain areas of concern.

You may also want to watch:

So much has happened in Newham over the past few weeks, including the NHS Nightingale London hospital which was built in just nine days. We’ve seen the heroic efforts of NHS staff who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick and dying.

I want to pay a special tribute to them, as well as to the army of volunteers who have made it possible for us to create the #HelpNewham Local Hub service to support our most vulnerable residents.

Working with a range of voluntary sector, community and faith group, thousands of parcels containing food and essentials have been delivered – so my heartfelt thanks to all our Newham volunteers for everything you are doing to help. We’ve also joined with pharmacies to create a prescription delivery service, and we’re offering a telephone befriending service to connect the lonely and isolated with the outside world.

I know many of you will be preparing to observe Ramadan. This year will be very different because mosques, alongside all places of worship, have to remain closed. But all are finding new ways to worship online. I wish everyone a peaceful month, and pray for a very different celebration next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Premier League discuss behind-closed-doors TV coverage

A general view of mounted police riding past the Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus: West Ham fan Iris, 86, gets Moyes call after recovery

Mark Noble of West Ham United greets Iris Burroughs (right) at a earlier meeting of the Any Old Irons Group at London Stadium (pic Avril Husband/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

Opinion: So many examples of selfless heroism

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz is proud of Newham's volunteers during this pandemic.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Olympic hockey hero Hinch’s good advice during a ‘Cuppa & a Natter’ with Defroand

Great Britain's goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saves a penalty from Netherland's Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics
Drive 24