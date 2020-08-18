Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Recorder letters: Regeneration, Green Street fire, social distancing, Macmillan coffee morning and pension credit

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 August 2020

Parking on the pavement - High Street North E12

Parking on the pavement - High Street North E12

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Regeneration goes on and on...

Richard Sheppard, Stratford, full address supplied, writes:

Stratford has had an eyewatering amount of money spent on gentrification over the last 20 years which has left residents living in what at times has felt like a continuous construction site.

However, when the two-way road system and cycle lanes were completed recently, I was hoping that Stratford High Street and The Grove would be spared any further construction and road works for a while.

So, you can imagine I wasn’t best pleased to read about the plans for further regeneration of Stratford Town Centre over the next 15 years that sound more radical than what went before.

When I look at the early 20th century photos of Stratford High Street and The Grove, it’s remarkable how much of its surroundings are still recognisable a hundred years on.

Given how much of our lives are being turned upside down in the restless age, I can’t help wondering how much of the present Stratford High Street and Grove will be left standing by the time today’s children reach the early 22nd century. Maybe St John’s Church, but I wouldn’t bet on it – even God can’t stop progress can he?

Fire at scene of 1960s tragedy

Judith Williams, Bury, Lancashire, writes:

The video footage of the fire on Green Street last week brought back sad memories for me.

Over 55 years ago, there was a fatal fire exactly opposite that footage.

In the 60s, there was a launderette at no 74 and a family lived in the flat above. I lived in the flat at no 76.

Early one November morning we were woken by screams and the events unfolded tragically. All the occupants of the flat: mum, dad and their three young children died.

Thankfully, this time there were no fatalities but I can’t believe fire has blighted the same area twice.

I was wondering if there is anyone else who remembers this fire? I do remember that it made the national news.

Parking stops us social distancing

An East Ham resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

You may also want to watch:

As a local resident, living off High Street North, E12, we are having huge issues with people attending the building merchants and parking half on pavements, whilst contravening the yellow lines.

The council have kindly widened the footpath for people to be able to manage social distancing, however with vans and cars parking on the footpath it is forcing people to all walk on one footpath.

There seems to be no enforcement by wardens. It is putting people at risk, having to all walk on the same footpath and not being able to manage social distancing.

Hold a Macmillan coffee morning

Emma Tingley, Macmillan’s strategic partnerships manager for London, writes:

I am writing to ask your readers to raise a mug for Macmillan Cancer Support’s 30th annual Coffee Morning so we can provide vital support to people with cancer, who need it now more than ever.

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will be on Friday, September 25, but we are encouraging people to get involved whenever and wherever they can by hosting a virtual or socially distanced event.

Nothing stops a Macmillan Coffee Morning!

Before Covid-19, many patients told Macmillan being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatment was the scariest thing that they could imagine.

These anxieties and concerns have not gone away during the pandemic – they’ve been made worse – meaning Macmillan needs support from people in London more than ever to provide the vital support people living with cancer rely on.

Macmillan is doing everything we can to offer medical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer and our work is almost entirely funded by donations.

Every penny raised by Coffee Morning helps Macmillan to provide this support, which is needed now more than ever before.

Readers can sign up now by visiting macmillan.org.uk/coffee or by searching for Macmillan Coffee Morning.

For support, information, or just a chat, you can call Macmillan free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk.

Check if you could get pension credit

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

Thousands of pensioners have started to receive letters that ends their automatic right to a free TV licence.

A recent campaign by Benefitanswers to highlight the fact that four out of ten households that could receive pension credit are not claiming the benefit identified over £350,000 in unclaimed benefits and that half of those checked would be entitled to a free TV licence!

So, if you have ever wondered if you could be eligible for pension credit now is the time to find out if only to save the cost of the TV licence! For a free check telephone 0330 223 4773. All it will cost you is the time to make a telephone call and the price of a stamp!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Recorder letters: Regeneration, Green Street fire, social distancing, Macmillan coffee morning and pension credit

Parking on the pavement - High Street North E12

View from the Olympic Park: Park is open, free and here for everyone

LLDC's Peter Tudor says that the Olympic Park provided a safe outdoor haven during lockdown.

Families still can’t visit patients at Royal London, Mile End and Newham hospitals

Newham University Hospital is run by Barts Health. Picture: Google

View from City Hall: Scale of crisis on a par with post-war

Unmesh Desai wanrts more suport for vulnerable businesses hit by Covid.

‘If I knew the signs, maybe my son would be alive now’: Mother of teenager fatally stabbed in Forest Gate urges parents to beware gangs grooming children

Peguy Kato. Picture: Jon King