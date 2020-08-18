Opinion

Recorder letters: Regeneration, Green Street fire, social distancing, Macmillan coffee morning and pension credit

Parking on the pavement - High Street North E12 Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Regeneration goes on and on...

Richard Sheppard, Stratford, full address supplied, writes:

Stratford has had an eyewatering amount of money spent on gentrification over the last 20 years which has left residents living in what at times has felt like a continuous construction site.

However, when the two-way road system and cycle lanes were completed recently, I was hoping that Stratford High Street and The Grove would be spared any further construction and road works for a while.

So, you can imagine I wasn’t best pleased to read about the plans for further regeneration of Stratford Town Centre over the next 15 years that sound more radical than what went before.

When I look at the early 20th century photos of Stratford High Street and The Grove, it’s remarkable how much of its surroundings are still recognisable a hundred years on.

Given how much of our lives are being turned upside down in the restless age, I can’t help wondering how much of the present Stratford High Street and Grove will be left standing by the time today’s children reach the early 22nd century. Maybe St John’s Church, but I wouldn’t bet on it – even God can’t stop progress can he?

Fire at scene of 1960s tragedy

Judith Williams, Bury, Lancashire, writes:

The video footage of the fire on Green Street last week brought back sad memories for me.

Over 55 years ago, there was a fatal fire exactly opposite that footage.

In the 60s, there was a launderette at no 74 and a family lived in the flat above. I lived in the flat at no 76.

Early one November morning we were woken by screams and the events unfolded tragically. All the occupants of the flat: mum, dad and their three young children died.

Thankfully, this time there were no fatalities but I can’t believe fire has blighted the same area twice.

I was wondering if there is anyone else who remembers this fire? I do remember that it made the national news.

Parking stops us social distancing

An East Ham resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

As a local resident, living off High Street North, E12, we are having huge issues with people attending the building merchants and parking half on pavements, whilst contravening the yellow lines.

The council have kindly widened the footpath for people to be able to manage social distancing, however with vans and cars parking on the footpath it is forcing people to all walk on one footpath.

There seems to be no enforcement by wardens. It is putting people at risk, having to all walk on the same footpath and not being able to manage social distancing.

Hold a Macmillan coffee morning

Emma Tingley, Macmillan’s strategic partnerships manager for London, writes:

I am writing to ask your readers to raise a mug for Macmillan Cancer Support’s 30th annual Coffee Morning so we can provide vital support to people with cancer, who need it now more than ever.

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will be on Friday, September 25, but we are encouraging people to get involved whenever and wherever they can by hosting a virtual or socially distanced event.

Nothing stops a Macmillan Coffee Morning!

Before Covid-19, many patients told Macmillan being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatment was the scariest thing that they could imagine.

These anxieties and concerns have not gone away during the pandemic – they’ve been made worse – meaning Macmillan needs support from people in London more than ever to provide the vital support people living with cancer rely on.

Macmillan is doing everything we can to offer medical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer and our work is almost entirely funded by donations.

Every penny raised by Coffee Morning helps Macmillan to provide this support, which is needed now more than ever before.

Readers can sign up now by visiting macmillan.org.uk/coffee or by searching for Macmillan Coffee Morning.

For support, information, or just a chat, you can call Macmillan free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk.

Check if you could get pension credit

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

Thousands of pensioners have started to receive letters that ends their automatic right to a free TV licence.

A recent campaign by Benefitanswers to highlight the fact that four out of ten households that could receive pension credit are not claiming the benefit identified over £350,000 in unclaimed benefits and that half of those checked would be entitled to a free TV licence!

So, if you have ever wondered if you could be eligible for pension credit now is the time to find out if only to save the cost of the TV licence! For a free check telephone 0330 223 4773. All it will cost you is the time to make a telephone call and the price of a stamp!