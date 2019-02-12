Recorder letters: Raise awareness of ovarian cancer, support Heart Foundation and walk for cancer charity

Raise awareness of ovarian cancer

Sarah Greene, patron, Target Ovarian Cancer, writes:

My mother, the actress Marjie Lawrence, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three weeks before she died.

Her diagnosis came far too late for anything but palliative care. She is the reason I became a patron of Target Ovarian Cancer.

One in 50 women will develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime. 11 women die of this disease in the UK every day.

Yet most women cannot name one key symptom.

The four main symptoms of ovarian cancer are: persistent bloating, feeling full or loss of appetite, tummy pain and needing to wee more.

Target Ovarian Cancer has a simple message this March for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: diagnosing ovarian cancer early saves lives. I’m asking your readers to join us in raising awareness of the symptoms, raising money and saving lives. It’s time to TAKE OVAR.

So how are we raising funds in March? We’re getting friends and family together to Bake for Change, telling 50 people and raising £50 with our pin badges and wristbands and we’re taking on the 11,000 steps a day challenge. If you think you’re brave enough, how about going for The Big Colour Clash and impressing friends and colleagues at work or school by wearing something truly shocking? The tackier, brighter and bolder the better!

We'll send you everything you need for free – stickers, symptoms leaflets, badges and wristbands. Call 020 7923 5474

Raise awareness, raise money and save lives this March.

Support Heart Foundation

Simon Gillespie, chief executive, British Heart Foundation, writes:

I am writing to you on behalf of the people and families in Greater London who suffer the often devastating effects of heart and circulatory diseases, which include heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia, and their risk factors like type 2 diabetes.

Each year, these conditions account for 13,331 deaths in Greater London, which is why the British Heart Foundation (BHF) is committed to funding over £100 million of pioneering research each year to stop one in four lives in the UK being taken too soon.

Sadly, like so many others, I’ve been personally affected by this and have experienced the heartbreak of losing a loved one to heart and circulatory diseases. That is why I’ve included a gift to the BHF in my Will. Together, we can change how this story ends for millions of families.

Over the last 60 years, so much of our work, has only been possible thanks to the amazing individuals who have remembered the BHF in their Will. These very special gifts fund half of our research and have the power to make a lasting difference to the lives of future generations. We are asking you to join us and become part of tomorrow’s life saving breakthroughs. By including a gift to the BHF in your Will, you can help us beat heartbreak forever. We call it Will Power.

In 1961, the UK faced an epidemic of heart and circulatory diseases that accounted for more than half of the deaths in the UK. Now, thanks to BHF-funded research and the generosity of our incredible supporters, more than seven out of ten people who suffer a heart attack, survive.

But our work isn’t done yet. Heart and circulatory diseases claim the life of one person every three minutes in the UK, tearing families and loved ones apart. It doesn’t have to be this way; you have the power to change this by leaving a gift to the BHF in your Will. A gift of any size, after you’ve provided for your loved ones, can enable us to discover new ways to prevent, treat and cure the world’s biggest killers.

To find out more about leaving a gift in your Will, please visit

Walk in aid of cancer charity

Preena Mistry, Pink Ribbon Walk manager, Breast Cancer Care, writes:

Every 10 minutes, someone is told the devastating news they have breast cancer.

Your readers can support people living with and beyond a diagnosis by signing up for a Breast Cancer Care Pink Ribbon Walk in association with Skechers. There are three ways to get involved.

Join hundreds of people from across the UK and walk with us on our 10 and 20 mile routes at Blenheim Palace and the Cotswolds on Saturday, May 18 or at Chatsworth and the Peak District on Saturday, June 15.