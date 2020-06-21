Recorder letters: Police funding, building safety, Motability vehicles and cycle for charity

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Police funding from government not adequate

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly member for City and East, writes:

Last week, the latest funding announcement from the Home Office left the Met Police significantly short-changed once again.

Over the last few years, the Mayor of London has invested hundreds of millions into the Met to try and plug the gaps left by a decade of government austerity - the total of which is almost £1 billion.

Efforts taken by City Hall have meant police officer numbers have started to recover, with 31,000 now in place across our capital. Policing operations have also been bolstered by the establishment of a dedicated Violent Crime Taskforce which has been successful in taking some of the most dangerous criminals off our streets.

Alongside implementing tough enforcement measures, such as the GPS tagging of offenders, City Hall is also focussing on tackling the myriad causes of violent crime, with the mayor launching the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in 2018, as a public health approach model.

Since this time, the VRU has facilitated the investment of millions of pounds into the work of community groups, schools and the health sector to clamp down on youth and domestic violence.

Progress on building safety

Cllr Darren Rodwell, London Councils' executive member for Housing & Planning, wrote in response to the government's update on building safety:

We welcome the government moving forward with new measures on building safety.

London boroughs have long called for stronger safety regulation and we're particularly pleased that the government will call for the remediation of all buildings with category 3 ACM cladding regardless of their height.

We also welcome the commitment to consult on lowering the building height threshold for the use of other forms of combustible cladding. We urge the government to take a strong line in restricting the use of such cladding - this is crucial for keeping Londoners safe.

We still need to see more details, especially on funding.

The government has previously made funding available for remediation of buildings over 18 metres, so it would be inequitable and inconsistent if the government does not extend this support.

Boroughs will continue working with the government to ensure our concerns are addressed and that progress is made without further delay.

Motability vehicle advice

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

Are you one of the 101,000 people who have lost their Motability vehicle after a DLA to PIP reassessment?

lt's all about distances and the fact that people who qualified for DLA find that the distance they say they manage to walk no longer leads to an equivalent rate of PIP, so they lose their car.

If you have already lost your vehicle there still may be time to challenge the decision or to appeal to a tribunal.

If you have just started the process with a PIP form to complete or have just had a decision help is at hand.

- For further information contact Benefit Answers on 0330 223 4773 or email info@benefitanswers.co.uk

Set targets to boost fitness

Emma Day, cycling manager, British Heart Foundation (BHF), writes:

Did you know that by setting a target, such as a marathon or bike ride, has helped a quarter (25 per cent) of people get fitter in the past?

Other successful ways proven to keep your fitness goals on track are; exercising with family and friends, which worked for just over a fifth (21pc), followed by joining a gym (20pc).

Whilst it is no surprise that a British Heart Foundation (BHF) survey found that getting fitter is their top priority for 2020. Results showed that over a quarter (26pc) of people intending to use pedal power to propel themselves to better fitness.

The BHF is now encouraging people from Essex for to call on their friends and families to help them fulfil their fitness ambitions by taking on its iconic London to Brighton bike ride on June 21, 2020.

Now in its 45th year the BHF's London to Brighton Bike Ride is Europe's oldest charity bike ride, money raised goes towards the BHF's life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases which still kill more than one in four people in the UK.

- To find out more visit: bhf.org.uk/l2b2020