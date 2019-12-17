Recorder letters: Newham in flood, alcohol free and prostate cancer

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Climate issues are a real concern for Newham

Rashida Adam, Yoga teacher trainee, writes:

I am writing to express my concern about an article by Jon King that revealed Newham as the most polluted borough in the UK (Recorder).

I am also concerned by Paul Kaufman's opinion about floods predicted for Newham. I recall the heavy rainfall that led to the 2017 flood in Newham, a burst water main that flooded Stratford Centre in July 2018 and the Manor Park Fitness Centre having to close because of flooding in September 2019.

Newham has a few areas that may be considered at risk for flooding but with temperatures rising and the highest emissions levels in the UK, climate issues such as forest fires, floods and drought are a real concern in Newham.

Did you know that the ice melting in the Arctic Ocean is having an effect on sea levels and water levels rising? Water levels like the River Thames, River Roding, River Lea, Bow Creek and others could be affected. Every time our temperature warms up, we get an increase in water droplets and this could lead to more rain.

As a volunteer for Parvati.org I would encourage you to act now by signing our petition for MAPS (Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary). We aim to protect the fragile Arctic Ocean Eco-System and are asking world leaders to sign the Maps agreement.

Paul Kaufman's opinion should top everyone's agenda, it is an opinion worth sharing again with readers and leaders.

You don't need alcohol to have fun

Dr Richard Piper - CEO of Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind Dry January, writes:

It can be difficult to say no to a drink, especially during the festive season.

In fact, our new research shows that almost four in five (78 per cent) Brits drink more than they want or intend to. Over one in five (23pc) feel pressured to drink more than they want to by people they know: most often by friends and colleagues.

These findings show that lots of us are drinking in ways that we don't feel comfortable with, but it can be tricky to know how to make a change. Signing up for Dry January is a brilliant place to start.

Being alcohol-free for 31 days shows us we don't need alcohol to have fun, to relax, or socialise. Strong evidence tells us that Dry January helps people - even heavy drinkers - to drink more healthily all year round. People who take on Dry January get a whole host of benefits, from losing weight to more money in their pockets and healthier insides. That's why an amazing one in 10 drinkers will be taking up the challenge in 2020.

So if you're up for resetting your relationship with alchohol and improving your health, sign up for Dry January at dryjanuary.org.uk or download the free app for Dry January and beyond, Try Dry. People who sign-up are twice as likely to go the whole month without drinking compared who those who try to do it alone.

Marching for prostate cancer

Jeff Stelling, sports presenter and ambassador, Prostate Cancer UK, writes:

"Unbelievable Jeff". That was the message from everyone who joined me during my brilliant March for Men event for Prostate Cancer UK in September. But in truth everyone who joined me this year, and in previous years, are the amazing ones.

News reaches me that the fundraising for my epic four-nation marathon march across Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff and London has soared to a whopping £373,000, which is a terrific effort in the fight against prostate cancer.

I may have been the figurehead for the event, but this was the ultimate team effort.

It was such an emotional feeling to cross the line back in September when Tottenham Hotspur kindly opened their amazing new stadium for the finale. But I was happy too, and incredibly proud to walk side by side with so many inspirational people, men affected by what is the most common cancer in men, some with an uncertain future, some who have lost loved ones, some who remain beacons of hope.

The money raised is making a huge difference, I've seen it myself in the research labs in Newcastle and can see in the press the latest incremental steps we are taking as one movement to solve the problem of prostate cancer.

It sounds like a cliché, but the football community are one big family in the fight against prostate cancer, a disease that shockingly kills one man every 45 minutes.

So I'm very proud of what everyone has achieved since we started this project back at the gates of my club, Hartlepool United, in 2016.

To have raised £1m through my three March for Men events alongside 1,253 walkers has been incredible. So to everyone who have supported and continue to support Prostate Cancer UK, I say thank you. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and, who knows I might see you somewhere in 2020.