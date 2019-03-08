Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

MSG Sphere would be 'transformative' here

Julia Bollam, director of apprenticeships, Partnerships & Innovation, Newham College, Dean Curtis, deputy vice chancellor, University of East London and Lloyd Johnson, chairman, Newham Chamber of Commerce, write:

We attended Newham Council's strategic development committee meeting on July 16 to show our organisations' support for plans to bring MSG Sphere to Stratford.

Our primary reason is because we want to help MSG deliver its promise of jobs, training opportunities and economic benefits for people in Newham.

The plans for MSG Sphere are estimated to support up to 1,000 direct jobs onsite each year during the three-year construction period, and up to 1,200 direct jobs onsite each year once the venue is open. MSG has already made a commitment to guarantee at least 35per cent of jobs - at all levels - go to local people in Newham, which would help create a step-change in local skills and employment opportunities.

It is also estimated that MSG Sphere would generate £50 million in revenue for Newham businesses every year, which is something local businesses of all types and sizes can benefit from.

As anchor institutions, the University of East London and Newham College are ready to deliver a pipeline of highly-trained, job-ready employees for both MSG Sphere and the supply chain jobs it would support. And the Newham Chamber of Commerce is ready to work with Newham businesses to help them take advantage of new opportunities.

Simply put, MSG Sphere would be transformative for Newham.

We urge everyone to join us in embracing this unique opportunity, which we can't afford to miss.

Fantastic care at hospital

Marion Carver, Grantham Road, Manor Park, writes:

I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedics who came to see Robert Guttridge on Wednesday evening, July 17.

They were absolutely fantastic with their help and cheerfulness, so much so that Rob agreed to go to Newham Hospital.

At the moment he is in intensive care but I'm sure that the paramedics with their treatment have saved his life.

I'd also like to thank the staff at the call centre who got them here so quickly.

What a brilliant team, we will be eternally grateful.

More support needed to buy first house

Margaret Hamilton, Forest Gate, writes:

I have lived in Newham since 1966. We bought our first house in East Ham with a mortgage from the GLC (Greater London Council).

Having nursed here for 40 years, moving from East Ham to Forest Gate in 1980, I have always loved east London.

It so sad that people are not helped with mortgages.

At the Olympic Park people are signed up to the Rent to Buy scheme. They are still paying rent and the properties are high so they are trapped.

Housing associations always helped their tenants who wanted to buy, giving them money for a deposit to buy a new home, depending how long they had been renting.

We all need a roof over our heads. However, our government doesn't think this is important.

It's all of us working in whatever job keeps this country going.

Good Work Standard

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly, member, City & East, writes:

I want to urge businesses across our local community to sign up to the Mayor of London's Good Work Standard, launched this week.

In doing so, they'd be playing their part in raising the bar when it comes to promoting workers' rights and workplace wellbeing, whilst also boosting their business' stability.

To achieve accreditation, employers are required to adopt progressive workplace policies. These include eliminating existing gender and ethnicity pay gaps, providing more flexible and agile working environments and paying staff the London Living Wage. It's worth highlighting that signing up to the Good Work Standard could provide businesses and employees with some degree of certainty and stability during this turbulent time.

Not only will accreditation provide organisations with public recognition, they can reap the benefits of better outcomes when it comes to staff recruitment and retention, increased productivity, more robust loss prevention and long-term cost savings. Surely that's something worth exploring.