Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, dirty behaviour, rubbish, hate crime and working animals

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

We support plans for the MSG Sphere

Nazmin Begum, CEIAG and extended services officer, Lister Community School; Sacha Corcoran, principal, Big Creative Education; Mik Nelson, principal, ELAM and Paul Stephen, principal and chief executive, Newham College, write:

Our schools and institutions work every day with young people in Newham and east London and know how vital it is to help them develop the skills they will need to lead successful lives. That is why we have been impressed with the commitment The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) has shown to support local youth and education initiatives.

MSG has submitted plans for its proposed MSG Sphere development - a state-of-the-art entertainment and music venue. In accordance with these plans, MSG has already begun working with local schools and colleges to inspire students to explore careers in the events and entertainment industry. This has included bringing in industry experts to share their first-hand knowledge with students, as well as supporting existing local programmes.

MSG is working with schools, colleges, universities, and youth groups to create exciting opportunities for all. These efforts aim to help build the skills young people in east London will need to apply for roles at MSG Sphere in management, venue operations, and other jobs that sit at the crossroads of technology and entertainment. That is important for the local economy, but it is also important to help keep some of our best and brightest in the area, instead of having to watch them move away.

This is why we fully support the plans for the MSG Sphere - it would bring some of the most exciting career opportunities in the country right here to Newham, and we hope that others will join us in support.

Disgusting sight for residents at dump site

Bob Rush, chairman, Monega (Residents') Association, writes:

What a disgusting sight it was to residents of Stafford Road to find a man 'toiletting' between an illegally dumped fridge and an unauthorised council waste bin.

We had been complaining since March that a hotel's commercial waste bin had no right to be positioned down a residential side street. It was a magnet for dumping - but this time of a disgusting nature.

Finally, with this evidence of nuisance, the council reacted, and everything was cleared away and disinfected.

Within two days inflamable rubbish was dumped in front of the fire escape.

Nothing suprises me about this filthy borough.

What's going on with bins?

Jonathan Hodgkiss,Upton Lane, Forest Gate, writes:

I live on Upton Lane opposite West Ham Park and the recycling bins near my house, which used to be emptied once every couple of weeks, have been emptied once in the last year. I have complained to Newham Council but received no reply.

I would be interested to know what is going on with these bins and why Newham does such a poor job of recycling rubbish in general.

Alarming rise in religious hate crimes

Unmesh Desai, London Assembley member, City & East, writes:

I have joined others, such as Kate Green MP, in calling for better protection for our places of worship for some time and so this increase in funding is very welcome.

From speaking with members of the local community, I know that increasing the funding available alone is not going to provide full reassurance that adequate security is going to be provided for them, and I will continue to monitor this situation closely.

I sincerely hope that the new home secretary, Priti Patel MP, continues to take heed of mine and others' calls, as there has undoubtedly been an alarming rise in religious hate crimes and the government must ensure that their policies take account of this.

Help needed for working animals

Geoffrey Dennis, chief executive, SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad), writes:

With almost half of adults owning a pet, Britain is truly a nation of animal lovers - and the benefits are clear. New research shows that 83 per cent of pet owners in the UK believe their animals help reduce their stress levels and improve their emotional wellbeing.

However, few people are aware that working animals are vitally important to the health and survival of people in the world's poorest communities. These horses, donkeys, camels and other animals help provide millions of impoverished families with a basic income for food, transport to hospital, and other necessities for life, such as water and firewood.

Just like pet owners in the UK, the owners of working animals would be lost without their animals. But hardworking animals in developing countries often have no access to vital veterinary treatment.

This World Animal Day (October 4), I'm asking everyone to recognise the value and importance of every single animal.

Please help us to give working animals the care they so desperately need by visiting spana.org/worldanimalday