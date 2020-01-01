Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, diabetes tech and Heart Hero awards

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Sphere will have massive impact on residents' lives

Ian Sinclair, McGrath Road, Stratford, writes:

The extremely technical nature and sheer number of planning application documents available on the London Legacy Development Corporation website for the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford means many people will understandably be put off from looking at them.

This is unfortunate as a careful read of these documents can undercover important information which Newham residents will not be aware of, but will nevertheless have a huge impact on their lives.

For example, the November 2019 Environmental Statement from Trium concerning the proposed Sphere notes "It is predicted that the Proposed Development will generate 863,590 car movements per year... assumed to all be associated with travel to and from events, which is an average of 2,366 per day".

With the Newham Recorder recently reporting an academic study that highlighted Newham was already "the most polluted borough in the UK" (December 9, 2019), 863,590 additional car movements per year is a deeply frightening prospect for local residents. This massive number of car journeys will only increase all of the negative health impacts of the already record levels of air pollution in Newham, including "detrimental effect on heart health, worsening existing conditions and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke", as the Newham Recorder notes.

Diabetes technology survey

Roz Rosenblatt, London head, Diabetes UK, writes:

We know that diabetes technology, like Flash glucose monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pumps can greatly improve people's health and quality of life. But too many people still don't have access to the technology they need to best manage their condition.

Shockingly, in some areas of the UK, only 5 per cent of people with type 1 diabetes can access Flash, compared with more than 70pc in other areas. What's more, we're seeing growing numbers of people with type 2 diabetes self-funding Flash because the technology isn't available to them on the NHS.

People with and affected by diabetes have told us they want to see better access to diabetes technology. And we agree. But now we want to hear about your experiences.

So talk to us. Our survey at - smartsurvey.co.uk/s/diabetestech - is now live, and is open until March 1. Whether your experiences have been positive or negative, whether you want to talk about yourself, or about someone you care for, your views will help shape our work in this vital area.

With your help, we can ensure that everyone who could benefit from diabetes technology can access it.

Heart Hero Awards 2020

Carolan Davidge, interim chief executive, British Heart Foundation (BHF), writes:

The British Heart Foundation will host its third national Heart Hero Awards ceremony this year.

Our event last year was a fantastic and emotional night which celebrated winners and nominees from different walks of life and from every part of the UK. They ranged from inspirational children to remarkable fundraisers and heroic individuals who stepped up to save the life of a stranger using CPR. Each winner and nominee shared a spirit that embodies all that is best about the UK.

We know there are many more unsung Heart Heroes out there and we want to shine a light on their selfless achievements. This will help the BHF raise awareness of the need for continued funding to bring new hope to the seven million people in the UK who are living with conditions such as stroke, coronary heart disease, vascular dementia and diabetes.

That's why we are calling on your readers to make a valuable nomination for the Heart Hero Awards 2020.

A 'Heart Hero' can be anyone from a nurse or doctor working in the field of heart disease to a young person with heart disease that has shown incredible courage and determination.

Those shortlisted will be invited to a glitzy awards ceremony in London in September, when the winners will be announced.

There are three categories open for public nominations: My Healthcare Hero, Inspiration and the Young Heart Hero Award (under 18).

- To find out more about the categories or to make a nomination, visit bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Entries close on Saturday, February 29 - we wish everyone the best of luck with their entries!