Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, diabetes on holiday and elderly in the summer

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Why we're all backing MSG Sphere proposal

Lloyd Johnson, Newham Chamber of Commerce; Gianluca Rizzo, Stratford Original; Carlos Cubillo-Barsi, Digital Skills Solutions; Julian Hudson, Holiday Inn Express; Salome Ahenkora, Chigwell Tours and Visits; Jamie De Stains, PRO-SEC International; Richard Smith, Aspers Casino; Harshad Kothari, SAS Consultancy; Dharmesh Joshi, Aardra Systems and Meena Joshi, Aardra Systems, write:

Newham is transforming into a thriving business community and cultural centre.

As the owners and operators of local businesses in and around Newham, we are proud of the positive changes we have helped bring to our community since well before the 2012 Games.

Today, employment growth in Newham is ahead of the London average, our skills base continues to grow, and partnerships with businesses are helping ensure that local people benefit the most.

To ensure this growth continues, we need to keep attracting investment that helps build a positive future for Newham. That is why we welcome The Madison Square Garden Company's (MSG) plans for MSG Sphere - a revolutionary music and entertainment venue that would support thousands of jobs and generate £50m in revenue every year for local businesses. MSG has already committed to making training initiatives and local hiring a priority, with specific goals to create opportunities for local residents, including our talented youth.

MSG's plans are now being considered by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC). Because we believe in their plan - and in Newham - we have all written to the LLDC showing our support for this project.

We urge other businesses to help us bring much needed jobs and economic benefits to Newham by letting the LLDC know that you also support MSG Sphere.

Diabetics and going abroad

Jenny Hirst, InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT), writes:

As summer is with us, many of your readers may be looking forward to holidays whether in this country or abroad and some of your readers with diabetes may be anxious, especially if it is the first time going on holiday since they were diagnosed with diabetes.

Going on holiday for people with diabetes is not quite so straight forward and requires more planning, especially for those treated with insulin. The security at airports and on flights means that carrying injection devices, blood glucose testing kit and insulin on planes requires prior arrangements to be made.

The InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT], a charity for people with diabetes and their families provides a Holiday Information Pack with tips on looking after diabetes in hot weather, foot care while on holiday, carrying tablets and insulin to other countries.

We are happy send this free holiday pack to your readers if they contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email enquiries@iddtinternational.org or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.

Help elderly this summer

Lucy Harmer, director of services, Independent Age, writes:

Many of us eagerly anticipate the onset of summer, and the longer, warmer days that come with it. However, hot weather can carry with it some serious health risks - particularly for older members of our community.

It's for these reasons that Independent Age has launched a new, free Summer wise guide, aimed to help older people enjoy the summer safely. A recent survey by Independent Age found that almost three-quarters (71 per cent) of respondents were not aware that heat-related deaths can start at temperatures as low as 25C, while more than two-fifths (43pc) of respondents stated that it takes 30 minutes of sun exposure for skin to burn - in reality, skin can burn in as little as 15 minutes.

Even in the UK, temperatures can rise high enough to cause a range of health problems, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and injuries caused by fainting or collapsing. These risks are exacerbated for older people.

The Summer wise guide sets out some simple steps to help maintain your health and enjoy the summer - including information about hydration, plans for hot weather in care homes, and how medication can be affected.

I'd like to encourage all readers to download or order a copy of the Summer wise guide, either for themselves or a friend or family member. Download it from independentage.org/summer-wise or order a free copy by calling 0800 319 6789.