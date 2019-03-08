Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, compulsory first aid training and microchipping cats

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Entertainment pros supporting MSG Sphere

Adam Hatton, managing director, Global Motion; Ian Janco, artist, Songwriter and producer; James Grant, producer and owner, Olympic Hall Studios; Johnny Joao Correia, general manager, SW19 Studios; Kazland, musician and fine artist; Lee Dennison, head of business development, White Light Ltd, Lucy Carragher, music & entertainment specialist, Oxygen Aviation; Neil Simpson Treloar, director, Touchpaper Music Ltd and Paul Timmins, head of operations and sales, Capital Sound Hire Ltd, write:

We are entertainment professionals with a combined total of more than 120 years in the industry.

Our goal is to help amaze audiences, and we have done so working with some of the biggest names, including Billie Eilish,

Nothing But Thieves, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones and Stormzy. MSG Sphere is one of the most exciting proposals we have seen, and we believe it is crucial to Newham, London and the future of our industry.

Entertainment is changing fast, and if London wants to preserve its global standing as one of the industry's leading cities, it can't just try to keep up with this evolution - it needs to surpass it.

That's why we should welcome MSG Sphere and the immersive technologies it will use to deliver unforgettable experiences right here in our community.

MSG's commitment to add thousands of jobs and support innovative skills and training programmes for young people will help ensure we're developing the creative hub, along with the necessary skills, that will define the future of entertainment - right here in London.

MSG Sphere will enable artists and audiences to interact in entirely new ways, creating possibilities we've never dreamed of. We're excited for this future and it's why we support MSG Sphere.

We support school first aid training

Marina Fogle, campaigner and co-founder of the Bump Class, host of The ParentHood podcast and married to British Red Cross ambassador and TV adventurer Ben, writes:

You never know how you would act in an emergency, yet our actions could save a life.

This is why I think it's fantastic that, after 10 years of campaigning by the British Red Cross, it will be compulsory for first aid skills to be taught in all state schools in England from 2020. It's an impactful way to give young people the confidence they need to help someone.

As parents, Ben and I are so thrilled our children will be able to learn these important skills so that they never feel completely helpless in an emergency situation.

It's also a relief knowing that if anything were to happen to them in the future, more people might be able to help.

So many women I know, especially those weaning their babies, are terrified of the possibility of their child choking.

But children learning first aid could make all the difference if one of their younger siblings was choking at home.

This new legislation, however, is just for schools in England. At the moment teaching first aid in schools in the rest of the UK is optional. We support the British Red Cross's calls for it to become a compulsory part of the curriculum throughout the UK so all schoolchildren get the same chance to learn how to save a life.

Cats must be microchipped

Jacqui Cuff, head, advocacy and government relations, Cats Protection, writes:

Cats are much-loved pets, yet many of your readers may be surprised to learn that they do not have the same level of protection as dogs when it comes to microchipping. While microchipping is compulsory for dogs, there are no such laws for cats, and this means many lost or injured cats are not able to be reunited with their owners.

Being independent and curious, cats are more likely than dogs to roam and get lost far from home.

Cats Protection has launched a petition calling on the government to bring in laws to ensure that all owned cats across the UK are microchipped. Microchipping is a safe and permanent method of identification, unlike collars which are prone to coming off.

By ensuring all owned cats are microchipped, owners will have the peace of mind of knowing their cat has the best chance of being returned home should they become lost.

In the sad event a cat has been killed on the roads, the details on their microchip can also ensure their owner can be informed.

We welcome Labour's Animal Welfare Manifesto, stating its intention to expand mandatory microchipping for cats, and the government's Animal Welfare Action plan committing to a consultation on cat microchipping.

Cat lovers can show their support for compulsory micrcochipping of owned cats, and help more cats be reunited with their owners, by signing Cats Protection's petition at cats.org.uk/microchippingpetition