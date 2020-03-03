Search

Opinion: Universal credit is causing hardship

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 March 2020

East Ham MP Stephen Timms wants to hear about constituents' benefit experiences.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms wants to hear about constituents' benefit experiences.

Archant

All party Select Committees in the House of Commons carry out much of the most detailed and effective scrutiny of the government.

The chairmen of the committees are allocated between the parties; the number held by each party depends on how many MPs it has.

Work and Pensions has a Labour chairman. All MPs can vote, and I am delighted to have been elected new chairman of the Work and Pensions Select Committee. It was previously Frank Field, but he is no longer an MP.

I was a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions four times, and from 2010 to 2015 shadow minister.

Since 2015 I have been chairing the parliamentary Labour Party's backbench DWP committee.

This parliament will see the roll out of Universal Credit (UC).

The original idea - merging benefits to simplify the system - was good, but implementation has been dreadful.

In particular, the five-week delay before entitlement to benefit is causing serious hardship - debt, homelessness, food poverty.

The Trussell Trust has reported that Universal Credit claimants are two-and-a-half times more likely to be food bank users than those still on the old benefits.

Ministers need to fix the problem.

Claimant experiences of assessments for Employment and Support Allowance and Personal Independence Payment remain very poor.

People who are disabled or seriously ill are often refused benefit, despite strong supporting medical evidence.

They may eventually succeed on appeal, but only after a long and stressful delay.

I also want the committee to look at progress with auto-enrolment into workplace pensions, protections against pension fraudsters, and child support.

Our first evidence session will be with the Health and Safety Executive, because I'm worried ministers have been down-playing health and safety at work.

I'll be very interested to hear from constituents with experience which might help the committee.

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Shanur Ahmed’s college demands an end to youth violence following missing Manor Park teenager’s death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Most Read

