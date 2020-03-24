Search

Opinion: We have to work together to beat virus

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 March 2020

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz urges residents to work together to beat coronavirus.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz urges residents to work together to beat coronavirus.

Andrew Baker

We are in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

People in Newham have died, others are sick and it’s a solemn reminder of the steps all of us need to take to stop the virus spreading.

We all have a responsibility to adapt to the changes required in our daily lives, and in our personal behaviour. I cannot emphasis enough how important it is for all of us to practise the life-saving advice on health, travel and work.

The way Newham Council is delivering some of our services to you is also having to change. See the latest situation at newham.gov.uk/servicestatus

We are looking to create a Newham Local Hub to support those residents we know are vulnerable and needy in our community. We want to make sure support is directed where it is most needed, whether that is delivering medicine, food parcels, providing information or sharing tasks like shopping or picking up medications.

We particularly want to support those who are over 70, those with underlying health conditions, lower income households with vulnerabilities, children who are eligible for free school meals, and mothers with no recourse to public funds. We cannot do this without the help of the voluntary sector, faith groups, local businesses, community groups and volunteers and all our efforts will be co-ordinated.

I’ve also seen busy high streets, queues in and outside shops and continuing panic buying in Newham. This needs to stop. It is harming the most vulnerable in our community and the vital NHS and other frontline staff who cannot take the time out to queue.

Our trading standards team are also aware of price-hikes in some local shops. If you see this, report it to the Competition and Markets Authority at general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk. I have written to the government to demand councils be given powers to address this immoral practice at a time of crisis.

We have to work together to get this pandemic under control. Keep up the personal hygiene and health routines, only travel if it is essential.

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Pictures show transformation of ExCeL into NHS Nightingale Hospital

The ExCeL is being made into a temporary hospital to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: We have to work together to beat virus

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz urges residents to work together to beat coronavirus.

