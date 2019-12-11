Search

Opinion: We are proud to call Newham home

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 December 2019

UEL's Amanda Broderick is proud of the relationship the University has with Newham.

UEL's Amanda Broderick is proud of the relationship the University has with Newham.

Archant

As 2019 draws to a close, I reflect upon the impact the University of East London (UEL) has made on our students, staff and local community.

One of the largest employers in Newham and East London, the university has been pioneering futures and realising potential for 125 years when we opened our doors as the West Ham Technical Institute, skilling the local workforce and supporting the development of global opportunities.

UEL is not only based in East London, it is of East London and the community spirit of our staff and students was in abundance on December 4 at our Winter Wonderland festival, which saw our Stratford campus transformed into a magical place filled with an ice rink, igloos, live music, market stalls selling crafts and other activities.

This time of year is about giving back, and in that spirit, our students and staff have been generously donating new toys, Christmas gifts, clothing and essential items to the homeless for a campaign coordinated by our Civic Engagement Team. These will go to three good causes - Crisis at Christmas, Community Links and the Magpie Project.

It has been a big year for the university. We introduced our 10-year strategy, Vision 2028, along with a new logo and brand identity which reflects both the heritage of the university and our relevance in the modern, rapidly changing world.

We launched the first instalment of our partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Every one of our students can now receive free access to cloud computing skills through AWS Education - skills which are highly sought by employers.

Looking ahead, we will offer our students more exciting opportunities, including the chance to fly to China for two weeks next spring to work on a ground-breaking hackathon on creating a carbon neutral campus with Tongji University, College of Design and Innovation.

UEL is proud to call Newham home. As we continue to deliver on our new vision, we hope our relationships with the people, businesses and institutions of this diverse and vibrant borough will continue to grow.

Happy holidays.

