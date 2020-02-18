Opinion: Preparing students for world of work

Paul Marshall, pro-vice-chancellor, Careers and Enterprise, University of East London UEL

It is no secret that the world of work is changing. At the University of East London, we know that a new set of skills is needed to thrive in the careers of the future.

More businesses are starting up in east London than anywhere else in the city. It is predicted that over 100,000 new jobs will be generated and there will be £22billion invested in east London by 2025.

To support this growth, UEL works with local and national employers to give students opportunities to reinvest their skills back into the community through apprenticeships.

There is so much to celebrate and National Apprenticeship Week (February 3-7) was a great opportunity to showcase both the partnerships we have cultivated and the students who benefit from real world experience.

During the week, we hosted a unique apprenticeship evening at our Stratford campus, designed for meaningful conversations between academics and industry experts to share experiences and celebrate the successful growth of our apprenticeship offer from nothing in 2015 to over 350 apprentices today across seven subject areas.

UEL is at the forefront of universities offering apprenticeship degrees, and we have developed relationships with over 30 employers across a range of sectors. Our ambition is to be one of the largest apprenticeship centres in London.

Partners for new apprenticeship programmes include NHS trusts, large construction companies and school academy trusts.

Our positive relationship with employers has encouraged them to send further cohorts of apprentices each year. This provides a solid foundation for the years ahead and we expect significant increases in the numbers studying the nurse associate and police constable apprenticeships.

We are a careers-focussed university and apprenticeships perfectly encapsulate our aim to prepare our students for the ever-changing world of work.

We will continue to invest in our wonderful community, supporting our students to prepare for their chosen careers.