Opinion: Support students in making good choices

Making decisions for your future can be very overwhelming. Particularly students in Year 10 and 11 who are now thinking about their post 16 study.

As parents, supporting your child in making good choices can be equally mind-boggling, particularly with the increasing amount of options available.

With so much information and pressure surrounding post 16 options, really the main thing is to reassure your young person not to worry, particularly if they are unsure of where they see themselves in the future. Choosing to study a broad range of subjects can be helpful, but with many people re-training mid-career it's common to end up doing something completely different than what was studied at school. The most important thing is finding out what they enjoy so they are successful and have a fantastic post 16 experience.

The first step is establishing the level and qualifications your young person has or is working at and what skills and interests they have. Find out which subjects and topics they enjoy the most and find most interesting. This will help to determine what kind of course they would be suitable for.

The next step is discovering which options could suit them and their future plans. Find out what they want to do in the future and how they prefer to learn. Encourage them to think carefully about their ambitions and help translate these into potential employment possibilities for the future.

It's important to challenge assumptions based on gender that may deter your child from doing something they like. Make sure your young person chooses a course based purely on what they want to do and enjoy, not on what others think.

The final step is helping them think about how they learn best, how they'd like to develop and the experience they would like to have. This will help to identify the kind of place where they will flourish and develop as an individual.

Whether your young person is aiming towards a specific career, aspires to a leading university, wants to go straight into work or keep an open mind, there is something to suit them and many exciting opportunities to explore.