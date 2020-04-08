Search

Opinion: Great signs of fortitude and compassion

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 April 2020

Lyn Brown official photo

Lyn Brown

This is an incredibly difficult and fearful time for us all.

We have been powerfully reminded that our families’ health and wellbeing are dependent on the health and wellbeing of everyone in our community.

I’ve always believed we are responsible for one another, especially for the needs of the most vulnerable. The response to this crisis from so many extraordinary people in Newham demonstrates that beautifully. They feel that way, too.

Sad to say, we will need all our fortitude and compassion for many weeks to come. It is likely that the pandemic will worsen, before it gets better.

We must be prepared to continue to stay at home and distance ourselves physically from those we love who don’t live with us.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve had over a thousand emails from constituents, raising a huge variety of extremely urgent issues: family members who are trapped abroad, without support; workers left with no income, because they’ve fallen through the cracks of the government’s schemes; disabled people and their carers, worried that the social care they need could be withdrawn; vulnerable and elderly people having difficulty buying food, because others have taken far more than they need.

Despite the action taken by the government, there are many people in our communities who’ve been left out.

You may also want to watch:

I promise I will keep raising all these significant problems, frequently and persistently. They will not be forgotten.

I encourage all Newham Recorder readers in West Ham to visit my website, lynbrown.org.uk, where I’ve collected information about the support you can get during the Covid-19 crisis.

It’s being update regularly.

I thank you all for your personal best wishes and for the actions you are already taking to protect our community during this dreadful time.

My deepest sympathies go to those of us who have already been bereaved.

Thank you to all who give their time so selflessly.

Join me each Thursday to demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude to NHS staff, and all the key workers, who are caring for us and keeping our society going.

Please stay safe.

Topic Tags:

