Opinion: Get information from trusted sources

Dr Muhammad Navqi, Newham CCG chairman, warns against unreliable coronavirus information. www.nelcsu.nhs.uk

With so much in the news and online about coronavirus it’s normal to feel scared or confused, which is why it is so important you try and get your information from trusted sources like the NHS.

The current advice is clear that people with symptoms or living with people with symptoms, and people at high risk, should stay at home; and that everyone else should do what they can to help stop the spread of the virus by avoiding all unnecessary travel and social interaction and regularly washing hands for longer than 20 seconds.

Anxiety about coronavirus affects young and old, especially when we are being asked to stay at home.

If you are feeling anxious you can talk to someone you trust or access mental health support services online.

If you have children or elderly relatives take the time to talk to them to hear their worries and concerns.

If you are worried about elderly relatives or neighbours, find ways to keep in touch with them, such as phoning or video calling.

The Good Thinking website has lots of NHS mental health resources: good-thinking.uk/

Myself and my GP colleagues are doing all we can to make sure that we are there when you need us and have been increasing our video, phone and online consultations to support people at home where they require medical care.

However, now more than ever, is the time to take extra care of yourself and your family - use the nhs.uk website for advice on many minor health conditions.

Stay safe. Stay well.