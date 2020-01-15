Opinion: New 24/7 mental health crisis line

Dr Muhammad Navqi, Newham CCG chairman, is pleased with the new mental health crisis line. www.nelcsu.nhs.uk

With more than 70,000 people in Newham experiencing a mental health problem each year and 29,000 affected by anxiety and depression, making 24/7 support available to those facing mental health crisis is a vital part of providing responsive and effective health services.

We all have mental and physical health and, whether good or bad, it affects how we function on a daily basis and our ability to cope. While it's normal to experience fluctuations in our emotional state or mood, for some people these changes can be so severe that they need help to move forward.

That's why I'm so pleased we now have a 24/7 mental health crisis line available in Newham for those facing immediate distress and requiring urgent support.

Mental health crisis can mean different things: thinking about suicide and acting on such thoughts, being out of touch with reality, and/or doing things that could harm yourself or others. It can also be caused by medical problems such as infection or overdose. At these times, it is critical that people can access mental health care before they deteriorate further or do anything they later regret.

The new 24/7 mental health crisis service offers support to anyone in Newham who requires an urgent response - including access to face-to-face appointments - and it is a real step forward in providing truly responsive and effective mental health care.

This service complements the support already available locally, including the talking therapies service - available 9am-5pm Monday to Friday on 020 8475 8080 or online.

For young people, tailored mental health services are available via referral from a health or care professional. Those aged 11 to 18 can also access Kooth, a digital mental health support service for young people. This free, safe and anonymous support is available all year round, providing easy access to an online community of peers and a team of experienced counsellors.

If you are having problems with your mental health, speak to a health professional who can help you get the care you need but if you are in crisis, call 020 7771 5888 for immediate support.