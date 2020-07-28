Opinion

Recorder letters: Racism, Royal Docks, transport workers, care workers and step challenge

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

A 10-year old’s view of racism

Surya Brown, 10, of Stratford, writes:

Why do we always get divided into different groups?

Why are those groups always black and brown in one group and white people in another?

Why is it always like we are competing when really we are all equal to the same number? 99.99 per cent of our DNA is the same.

We are all the same so we should be treated the same!

We are all the answer to a simple equation. We are separated like a fraction.

It’s like all the black and brown people are the 1234 decimals meaning we are always put down even though we fight for equal rights, and the white people are always 56789 meaning they don’t experience the so called “unfortunate events”.

We are one world split in divisions. When we are 99.99pc the same meaning only 0.01pc different and here I am trying to work with the facts and still there are people who are using violence, threats and exploitation towards people of colour.

Why does racism exist when we are all human and we all have the same emotions. Does it really matter that much because we are different races.

We are all different races meaning our world is a world of colour.

When someone is racist what comes to your mind?

What would you think?

What would YOU do?

We are people not maths equations so let’s not be treated like maths equations.

Share in Royal Docks funding

Unmesh Desai, City and East Assembly Member, writes:

The announcement that the Mayor of London and Newham Council are launching a £13million fund, targeted at supporting local projects to bolster the wider transformation of the Royal Docks is yet more proof that London is moving east and follows on from my campaign to secure continued investment in our community.

It is very positive to see that this new fund will help to put local organisations at the heart of the regeneration of the Royal Docks.

If it is to be sustainable and driven by the principles of social justice, economic growth in our capital must bring communities along with it.

This is why I am urging local SMEs, charities and community groups to come forward with their vision for the area and bid for a share of this new funding.

Prioritise safety of transport workers

Caroline Russell, London Assembly member, writes:

Bus driver deaths have been a shocking reminder of the toll of coronavirus on London. People going to work just to keep our city moving have lost their lives. The report rightly highlights the need for faster action and a more uniform approach to bus driver wellbeing among bus companies, which the mayor should lead, through TfL.

Data I’ve obtained shows that most transport workers who died in London were bus drivers and shockingly, the majority were Black or Asian.

The government have their share of responsibility here, but the mayor can and should act to prioritise transport worker safety and public health.

The mayor must act now to provide bus drivers with access to toilets, and safe shift patterns, so that London’s transport system, and the workers within it, are protected and ready for any further peaks in the virus spread.

Time to reward care workers

Vic Rayner, executive director, National Care Forum, writes:

It is unacceptable for the government to sidestep the issue of social care workers’ pay with the announcement of a public sector pay rise that won’t include them.

Care workers are here to care and have been a stalwart of the Covid-19 front line. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week our professional care home staff have continued to provide care under the most challenging of circumstance.

They – like their amazing colleagues in health – have done this with compassion, providing a lifeline for the most vulnerable across all our communities.

This has never been a low skilled job, and should never again be consigned as a low paid role. We need the government to act now to ensure that each and every care worker is recognised and rewarded for their extraordinary work.

Get fit with our brisk daily walk

Barbara Kobson, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, writes:

We see it as our responsibility to help people to keep their hearts healthy, which is why we’re asking the nation to take on our new Step Challenge now lockdown has eased.

A brisk 20-30 minute walk each day can be a simple way to achieve the recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week and can also help improve sleep, reduce stress levels, boost energy and help you get fit.

My Step Challenge has been designed by BHF cardiac nurses so is suitable for all fitness levels, including those with heart and circulatory conditions. It is a great way to increase your daily steps whilst raising vitals funds for the BHF’s life saving research.

Visit our website to find out more about how to improve your heart health and sign up to My Step Challenge: bhf.org.uk/mystepchallenge