Opinion

View from the Olympic Park: Park is open, free and here for everyone

LLDC's Peter Tudor says that the Olympic Park provided a safe outdoor haven during lockdown. Archant

But it’s when the unexpected strikes that people look to what’s familiar and dependable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, like parks all over the country, has proved to be a safe and reliable space for local people. It’s provided a safe haven to get out and about and enjoy wonderful open spaces and the glorious planting.

And as the lockdown starts to ease, the park now offers even more to families unable to travel or with children demanding to be entertained.

Our research conducted earlier in the summer shows local people place a high value on the parkland and its facilities. With our iconic venues open once again, there are even more affordable and safe activities for all the family.

The London Aquatics Centre and Copper Box Arena are at the heart of our active park welcoming more than 1.5 million visitors between them in a normal year.

You may also want to watch:

Now, the pools, gyms and fitness rooms have reopened so that people can enjoy the world class facilities once again.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit, the UK’s tallest sculpture has reopened for people to enjoy the world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide or take in the views of London’s skyline and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

If you prefer to be outdoors, you can add a different view of the park by taking to the water.

Lee & Stort and Moo Canoes allow you to glide along the historic waterways on board beautiful swan pedalos or in canoes. A guided canal boat tour will take away the effort for those wanting an even more leisurely cruise.

There are plenty of picnic spaces for those wanting to make a full day of it plus there are a wide variety of food and drink outlets on and around the park if you prefer.

Keeping the park open, clean and safe, we know, are people’s top priorities, so social distancing and good hygiene facilities are in place across the 560-acre park.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is open and free, and it’s here for everyone to explore and enjoy.