Q&A: My Newham - Charity fundraiser Nina Wade

Charity fundraiser Nina Wade speaks about making Newham her home, a chance encounter with Richard Attenborough CBE and the importance of tackling gang violence

What’s your connection with the borough?

I live in Stratford. When I first came to London eight years ago I immediately came to the borough and I haven’t left for too long since. I work in and around the borough and I shop in and around the borough. Having not been from London, I would definitely consider this place my ends now.

What’s the best thing about living or working in Newham?

All of the local conveniences, from transport to rent not being uber-expensive, [the area] not having been gentrified loads and I say that as a person who is part of that. Each area kind of has a different vibe as well, and I like knowing what to expect from them.

What one thing would you change?

The homelessness and the litter – that’s two things. This [Stratford Centre] is the shopping centre I’m most apprehensive about working in because it’s very hectic. I don’t necessarily feel safe and sound here all the time and I wouldn’t like to come through here at night, I would choose not to. Even the homeless don’t want to come here because they fear they’ll be robbed.

Use three words to describe the area.

Exciting, bizarre and rhythm.

Who is the most inspiring person you’ve ever met?

Ooh, Lord Richard Attenborough. He gave me a bunch of flowers and a box of chocolates because he liked me so much! I got to meet him at work and I didn’t realise who he was until I filled out a form with him.

If you were prime minister, what law would you introduce?

That everyone has a safe and adequate home.

If you were the editor of this paper, what issues would you focus on?

I think we need to really address the youth around here. I think we need to get the kids some entertainment because spending a lot of time in the shopping centre, I see how bored and feisty they are. They’ve got nothing to do so they’re just running around causing chaos. And we need to get more youth hostels up and running.We need to get more education around knife crime and gang violence. We need to make people not be scared of the youth, and the youth not be scared of us.