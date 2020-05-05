Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Strength and innovation in adversity

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 May 2020

Prof Amanda Broderick outlines the work UEL is doing for the community during lockdown.

Prof Amanda Broderick outlines the work UEL is doing for the community during lockdown.

Archant

For many in our community, life has changed beyond recognition.

In just a short few weeks, familiar routines have been disrupted and we have had to adapt to a new lifestyle.

This is a challenging time, but the University of East London has taken clear and resolute action. We have ensured that our students are fully supported in their studies. We are also taking a leading role in ensuring the continued health and wellbeing of our community. The response from staff and students has been truly impressive, and many have risen to the challenges in remarkable ways.

You may also want to watch:

We are supporting the NHS and Nightingale Hospital at ExCel London by offering accommodation and other support. Several members of the university are volunteering their expertise and skills at NHS Nightingale. Our help goes beyond frontline medical support. Many businesses have been forced to take out loans, cut wages and furlough employees to stay afloat. Residents have questions about how to pay rent and other expenses.

Our School of Business and Law has responded by moving its Legal Advice Centre online and providing advice on issues including family law; landlord and tenant laws; and welfare benefits. A new Tax and Accountancy Clinic will operate alongside to guide businesses through the process to access funds promised in the government’s stimulus package.

The RIX Centre at the university has secured funding to provide a suite of digital apps which can help people with learning disabilities face the challenges of isolation as a result of the lockdown. The funds are provided through TechForce 19, an NHS initiative to deploy tech innovations to help vulnerable people.

I remain hugely grateful for the effort, commitment and patience that the whole university community has demonstrated through this rapidly changing period.

We will get through this pandemic and upheaval. The university remains committed to continue to work for the benefit of people and planet; to demonstrate strength, creativity and innovation in adversity; and to support each other to flourish and thrive in a new world.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers appear at Old Bailey accused of murdering David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers appear at Old Bailey accused of murdering David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: No play this year ‘might be best for county cricket’

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval

Opinion: Strength and innovation in adversity

Prof Amanda Broderick outlines the work UEL is doing for the community during lockdown.

Wembley cup final nerves? Not a bit of it as Dev and his Hammers mates go to dogs!

West Ham United's Alan Devonshire (white strip) takes on Liverpool's Graeme Souness (No.11) and Alan Hansen of Liverpool, during the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs against use of neutral grounds

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Coronavirus: Irons Supporting Foodbanks to deliver PPE to hospitals

Irons Supporting Foodbanks are helping those in need
Drive 24