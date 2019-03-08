Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: I will continue to lobby for greener air

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 August 2019

City & East London Assembly member Unmesh Desai attended Royal Wharf Residents' Association meeting.

City & East London Assembly member Unmesh Desai attended Royal Wharf Residents' Association meeting.

Archant

I was part of the panel at the 200-strong residents' meeting convened by Royal Wharf Residents' Association- one of the best organised I have been to in all my years in Newham politics.

The meeting was held for residents to express their concerns to locally elected representatives over controversial planning proposals for a new lorry park next to the North Woolwich Road in Silvertown.

The land is designated for strategic industrial use, but this was originally officiated at a time when no housing developments had been built or proposed for the area. There is now a close-knit local community in place with a pressing need for supportive infrastructure, rather than the imposition of more large-scale industrial projects.

Over the course of the meeting, a significant volume of concerns were expressed about the effect of the development on local air quality and the impact of this on nearby schools.

You may also want to watch:

In April, Newham Council followed City Hall in declaring a climate emergency. Giving a green light to the scheme could undo the valuable work being undertaken to tackle poor air quality, which contributes towards the premature deaths of nearly 10,000 Londoners each year.

During my speech, I reaffirmed my support for the campaign opposing the development on environmental grounds and outlined the role that the Greater London Authority could play in this matter, after the scheme is initially scrutinised by Newham's Planning Committee.

On a different matter, I was horrified to hear of the attack on a local police officer in Leyton.

Thankfully, he is now at home recovering from his injuries, but it reminds us of the dangers our frontline officers regularly face. As Ken Marsh of the Police Federation aptly put it, our officers expect to go home at the end of a shift, not to hospital.

Finally, it was a pleasure to once again attend the "Under the Stars" event in Central Park.

As always, the performance of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the fireworks finale were the highlights of the show. This is a vital local initiative.

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham

Police were called to a suspected assault in High Street North, East Ham, at 5.29pm on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Google

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham

Police were called to a suspected assault in High Street North, East Ham, at 5.29pm on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

T20: McGrath can’t explain mixed Essex form

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath ahead of Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Opinion: I will continue to lobby for greener air

City & East London Assembly member Unmesh Desai attended Royal Wharf Residents' Association meeting.

EuroHockey Championships: England 0 Netherlands 8

Caia Van Maasakker celebrates a goal against England (WSP Koen Suyk)

‘I Am Team GB’ to get nation moving

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and British track cyclist Laura Kenny (pic Darren Staples/PA)

Cricket: Chopra extends Essex contract

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists