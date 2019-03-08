Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: No Deal could unravel 20 years of peace

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2019

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham will fight against a No Deal Brexit.

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham will fight against a No Deal Brexit.

Archant

Last week I visited Dublin with the Brexit Select Committee, led by our chairman, Hilary Benn.

We met MPs, business representatives and the deputy prime minister, Simon Coveney. He said Hilary Benn's recent parliamentary bill has made him famous in Ireland!

Hilary Benn's bill - now an Act - requires the prime minister to apply to delay Brexit if he has no deal by the European Council meeting on October 17.

If the prime minister doesn't obey the law, court action will follow to force him to.

There would be serious problems in Ireland if we left the EU without a deal.

We met the commissioner of the Irish police.

He's worried Brexit will increase cross-border smuggling.

The police also say border customs checks would be an irresistible target for extremists.

So a No Deal Brexit could unravel twenty years of peace since the Good Friday Agreement.

You may also want to watch:

The problems of leaving the EU without a deal are spelt out in the government's secret "Operation Yellowhammer" report.

Parliament forced ministers to make it public.

The problems include shortages of fresh food - we are especially dependent on imports from the continent in the winter - and medicine, and of fuel.

A lot of problems centre around Dover.

The Freight Transport Association, representing companies, told our committee recently that long delays at Dover will be inevitable if we leave the EU without a deal.

Labour is united in parliament in opposing a No Deal Brexit.

There will be a lot at stake.

I hope we will ensure we don't leave the EU without a deal.

After that, the public should be invited to decide, in a further referendum, whether to leave with a negotiated deal or, after all, to stay in the EU.

And in that referendum, I shall campaign to Remain.

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Stratford entrepreneur bags £60k Dragons’ Den investment

Ruth Nicholls and Oliver Adkins from Churchill Gowns with their Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden. Picture: Fay Summerfield

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Forest Gate campaigner calls for halt to grey squirrel cull

Protesters call upon The Royal Parks to end a cull of grey squirrels. Picture: Natalia Doran

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Stratford entrepreneur bags £60k Dragons’ Den investment

Ruth Nicholls and Oliver Adkins from Churchill Gowns with their Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden. Picture: Fay Summerfield

Images released following fatal shooting of Stratford man

The police have released images of four people detectives want to speak to in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka from Stratford. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: No Deal could unravel 20 years of peace

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham will fight against a No Deal Brexit.

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

‘People’s petition’ launched in bid to force referendum on directly elected mayor next year

Campaigners want to force a referendum on how Newham is governed. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists