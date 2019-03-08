Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Newham at sharp end of housing crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 September 2019

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, want everyone to have a place they can call a home.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, want everyone to have a place they can call a home.

Archant

What is important to you about home?

This is the question that began the roundtable I hosted last week with grassroots organisations, charities and churches, on the visit of the Archbishop of Canterbury's Housing Commission to Newham.

The answers were moving.

Security. Safety. Love. A place where you can cook, and laugh, and dance; where you belong, and from which you help others to belong.

A place within a community.

Throughout the day, the commission heard from people for whom home means stress, insecurity, and even harm.

People spoke of severe overcrowding, rat infestations, and problems with damp.

You may also want to watch:

Of the high rents and insecurity of private renting. Of living in poor quality temporary accommodation with limited legal protections.

It is no secret that Newham is at the very sharp end of London's housing crisis.

One in 25 people is living in housing insecurity. 4,500 families are in temporary accommodation.

There are 27,000 people on the social housing waiting list.

I see the human face of this every week in my constituency surgeries, and it felt important for the Commission to see and hear those grim realities.

But the visit also felt one of hope.

The commission's is focusing not just on building houses but also on well-functioning communities. Newham is good at community.

I was immensely encouraged by how churches and grassroots organisations are providing solutions to the housing crisis in Newham, as well as to hear more about policy innovation from the council.

But there needs to be structural change to resolve the housing crisis, so that everyone has a place they can truly call home. I hope in the commission's reimagining of housing and community in this country, they will be bold, compassionate and imaginative in the recommendations they propose.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Newham at sharp end of housing crisis

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, want everyone to have a place they can call a home.

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Basketball: Lockhart back with London Lions

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists