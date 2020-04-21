Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Pepys would recognise the same spirit

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 April 2020

East London Humanist Paul Kaufrman wonders what diairist Samuel Pepys would make of London's fight against coronavirus.

East London Humanist Paul Kaufrman wonders what diairist Samuel Pepys would make of London's fight against coronavirus.

Archant

Londoner Samuel Pepys chronicles the terrifying ‘Great Plague’ of 1665-6 in his celebrated diaries. They help put the hardship and tragedy we face today in perspective.

You may also want to watch:

Pepys’s zest for life and endless curiosity are key to his lasting appeal. His London was already a city of great diversity. On October 14, 1663, Pepys describes a visit to a synagogue. At Easter 1666, having failed to get into a crowded Anglican church, Pepys tried a Catholic service. He describes being pleasantly surprised, given what had been said about them. He also frequented Turkish coffee shops in the City and later reports being impressed by a mosque he visited in Tangiers.

Pepys’s interest in exploring other beliefs is remarkable for a time when religious dogma and strife were rampant and heresy a capital offence. Pepys himself was a sceptic. This helps explain his curiosity about alternative world views. He attended church, more or less a must then for someone in his position. But he was scathing of the hypocrisy he witnessed and describes falling asleep in sermons. What would he make of today’s London?

Pepys was fascinated by discoveries, inventions and ideas. He would have been bowled over by advances in science. Not least genetics, evolution and microbiology, and their natural explanation for the cause and spread of bubonic plague then and coronavirus now. He could only marvel at the man-made medical advances that have transformed our life-chances. An estimated quarter of Londoners died of bubonic plague. In 1666, in a double whammy, the ‘Great Fire’ gutted the medieval City and destroyed over 13,000 homes. Yet out of this misery and mayhem today’s glorious city eventually emerged. Cars, mobile phones and TV would be completely alien to Pepys. But he would easily recognise in today’s Londoners the enduring human qualities which, at our best, enable us to rub along together, overcome disaster and thrive. It’s good to note that just three years later, on 20 April 1669, Pepys records a pleasant afternoon trip to Stratford by carriage, then a short hop for Londoners wishing to enjoy the countryside.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Essex FA activities to keep children occupied

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Opinion: Pepys would recognise the same spirit

East London Humanist Paul Kaufrman wonders what diairist Samuel Pepys would make of London's fight against coronavirus.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Coronavirus: Movember campaign to connect men over sporting classics

The scoreboard shows the final score after the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Germany and England at the Olympic Stadium, Munich in 2001
Drive 24