Opinion: Consulting on greener and safer future

Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, launched a consultion on tackling poor air quality. Andrew Baker

Last week I visited Newham University Hospital to launch our consultation on plans to tackle poor air quality, which kills 96 residents in our borough every year.

Staff at the hospital know the toll poor air quality has on residents and see it every day on the wards and in A&E.

The consultation seeks your feedback on measures we propose introducing to tackle poor air quality between now and 2024.

It's important that you take part at newham.gov.uk/airpollutionconsultation

While at the hospital I had a peek at the next phase of the fabulous Greenway Project, which provides five miles of traffic-free walking and cycling routes across the borough.

The most effective way to tackle air pollution is to change the way we travel. Schemes like the Greenway make it more attractive to shift from cars to bikes, scooters, or good old-fashioned walking.

Newham Council is also supporting World Car Free Day on September 22.

Nine streets across the borough will be closed to traffic, allowing residents to reclaim them for play. I intend to do my bit by polishing up my old push-bike to cycle to work.

Also watch for our new campaign Newham Climate Now - you'll be seeing a lot of it! It will tag the environmental measures, campaigns and policies the council is developing to deal with the climate emergency.

That's also why we organised an Alternative Peace Exhibition on the first day of the DSEI Arms Fair at ExCeL this week. Conflict and war compounds the climate and ecological emergency around the world.

It's important we make clear our opposition to DSEI.

Many of our residents have links to countries that have been affected by conflict, displacement and the horror of war.

Our Alternative Peace Exhibition gave residents the opportunity to make it clear to ExCeL that we do not want the arms fair and we'll do whatever we can to stop it happening again.