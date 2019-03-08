Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Colleges are powerful forces for good

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 June 2019

NewVIc principal and CEO Mandeep Gill knows the importance of a college within the community.

NewVIc principal and CEO Mandeep Gill knows the importance of a college within the community.

Archant

Further education providers are embedded in communities in a way that no other educational institutions are.

They have a reach across diverse communities beyond neighbourhood boundaries. They also engage extensively with community provisions, employers and local industries.

Colleges are integral in serving the community, driving socio-economic growth and improving economic prosperity. In the era of education cuts and sixth form funding crises, it's important that we highlight and celebrate all the great things which colleges do for their respective communities and come together to support this work.

You may also want to watch:

At NewVIc many of our learners come from areas with significant levels of socio-economic deprivation and are nevertheless fuelled by hopes and ambitions for their lives. We stand with all our students, providing them with the tools to make their dreams come true and support their ambitions by providing a huge range of opportunities and experiences to enrich their lives, gain employment and access elite universities.

As a college, we are always thinking of creative ways to integrate student learning with community-based activities. For instance, our School Liaison engagement programme supports secondary schools by providing careers guidance, provisions for students with special educational needs, taster classes, masterclass workshops for gifted and talented students and access to professors from our university partnerships. Elsewhere, our NewVIc Professionals courses and Work Experience programme links students directly with employers in a range of industries and local businesses. Our Student Development programme sees students involved in a range of community activities, such as Citizens UK, Friends of the Earth, Raleigh International, Plaistow Youth Market and in consultation with government representatives and police to tackle social issues such as youth violence.

Much of our work with students is centred around delivering a real, positive impact for local people. As a well-connected college with strong links into business, higher education, public and voluntary organisations, we are ideally placed to progress students and our local community.

Colleges are powerful forces for good and social-mobility when they are at the centre of their community. We must support them to ensure a prosperous future for all.

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow Park murder: 61-year-old suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ trying to break up fight, inquest hears

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Plaistow Park murder: 61-year-old suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ trying to break up fight, inquest hears

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Opinion: Colleges are powerful forces for good

NewVIc principal and CEO Mandeep Gill knows the importance of a college within the community.

Cricket: Buttleman keeping bag ready for Essex emergencies

Will Buttleman of Essex appeals for the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Young performers to sing in opera

The young performers at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Sharron Wallace

Newham Council to vote on whether to help arms fair protestors

Protestors and police at the ExCel Centre ahead of the arms fair in 2017. Pic: Ken Mears

Opinion: City Airport’s nod to Lithuanian residents

East Ham MP Stephen Timms, welcomes the new flights to Lithuania from City Airport.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists