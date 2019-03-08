Opinion: Work together to stop No Deal Brexit

West Ham MP Lyn Brown

Boris Johnson as prime minister: what a sad day.

In London, we know Mr Johnson. We know how he wasted £320,000 of public money on unusable water cannons and £43 million on a Garden Bridge that never got built.

We know how he hides his lack of honesty and principle behind Etonian schoolboy buffoonery.

As foreign secretary, his lack of preparation and diplomacy meant many of our friends and allies around the world saw him as a joke.

He's insulted many of our Newham communities, using homophobic, racist, and Islamophobic jibes, time and time again.

Now he's shown his true colours again, through the people he has put into his cabinet.

Both the top two politicians he's put in charge of public money are former bankers. It's already clear theirs are the interests he'll promote.

Both Johnson and Javid are everlastingly demanding yet more tax cuts for banks and corporations.

The new foreign secretary has advocated privatising our NHS, and proudly declared himself an anti-feminist. He's a man who already failed as Brexit Secretary and was infamously surprised to learn how important the Dover-Calais link is for our trade.

We now have an education secretary who has voted repeatedly against rights for gay, lesbian, and bisexual people; and he isn't the only one. None of the new cabinet are LGBT and an eye-watering 64 per cent of them went to private schools.

Mr Johnson has ensured his whole cabinet are signed up to taking us towards a destructive and extreme No Deal Brexit.

The other members of the EU have for years said they'll reject the plans for Brexit that he is promoting. Apparently, his idea of negotiation is to bluster the same thing over and again, but louder. It says it all.

We need to work together to stop his No Deal plans, before it's too late. I hope politicians of all parties will unite behind that goal. I will work with my colleagues to resist this hardline, right wing Johnson Government and replace it with a Labour Government, which will be for the for the many, not the few.