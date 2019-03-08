Opinion: I will be campaigning hard for Remain

West Ham MP Lyn Brown believes Remain is best for our country. Lyn Brown

No-one can have missed the fact that Boris Johnson closed parliament on Monday, September 9. The prime minister is clearly scared that, if MPs like me are allowed to do our jobs, we'll expose his appalling mishandling of Brexit and halt his destructive No Deal plans.

The same day, the commons forced the government to publish one of their internal Brexit planning summaries, the so-called Yellowhammer document. It makes for very uncomfortable reading.

Michael Gove has been defensive about the disturbing contents of Yellowhammer, claiming it is an 'old document.' That's a lie. The document's title is, 'Reasonable Worst Case Planning Assumptions.'

Yellowhammer is, in fact, an official assessment of an outcome likely enough to need months of careful planning. Anyone who thinks a No Deal Brexit won't be catastrophic should read Yellowhammer.

The dire predictions include limited availability of medicines, for six months. I can't do without my blood thinning tablets. I know others, too, rely on their medication to keep them alive. Lives are at risk. Some foods and other vital materials may run short.

A No Deal Brexit has consequences for health services and social care of older people. Many staff will prefer to leave the country, not just those from Europe.

The document even predicts violent disorder on the street and a need for additional police to keep control.

The list of consequences goes on and on but I am sure Messrs Gove and Johnson and their wealthy friends will be absolutely fine.

No wonder the government tried so hard to stop us getting this information and prorogued parliament, to stifle debate and hide likely problems from you.

Labour is committed to stopping a No Deal Brexit. We will offer people a chance to confirm they wish to leave the EU, knowing the consequences of a clearly stated deal, or to Remain. A general election is coming. If we win, there will be a confirmatory vote and I will be campaigning hard for us to Remain, because that is the best thing for our country.