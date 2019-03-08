Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: I will be campaigning hard for Remain

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 September 2019

West Ham MP Lyn Brown believes Remain is best for our country.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown believes Remain is best for our country.

Lyn Brown

No-one can have missed the fact that Boris Johnson closed parliament on Monday, September 9. The prime minister is clearly scared that, if MPs like me are allowed to do our jobs, we'll expose his appalling mishandling of Brexit and halt his destructive No Deal plans.

The same day, the commons forced the government to publish one of their internal Brexit planning summaries, the so-called Yellowhammer document. It makes for very uncomfortable reading.

Michael Gove has been defensive about the disturbing contents of Yellowhammer, claiming it is an 'old document.' That's a lie. The document's title is, 'Reasonable Worst Case Planning Assumptions.'

Yellowhammer is, in fact, an official assessment of an outcome likely enough to need months of careful planning. Anyone who thinks a No Deal Brexit won't be catastrophic should read Yellowhammer.

You may also want to watch:

The dire predictions include limited availability of medicines, for six months. I can't do without my blood thinning tablets. I know others, too, rely on their medication to keep them alive. Lives are at risk. Some foods and other vital materials may run short.

A No Deal Brexit has consequences for health services and social care of older people. Many staff will prefer to leave the country, not just those from Europe.

The document even predicts violent disorder on the street and a need for additional police to keep control.

The list of consequences goes on and on but I am sure Messrs Gove and Johnson and their wealthy friends will be absolutely fine.

No wonder the government tried so hard to stop us getting this information and prorogued parliament, to stifle debate and hide likely problems from you.

Labour is committed to stopping a No Deal Brexit. We will offer people a chance to confirm they wish to leave the EU, knowing the consequences of a clearly stated deal, or to Remain. A general election is coming. If we win, there will be a confirmatory vote and I will be campaigning hard for us to Remain, because that is the best thing for our country.

Most Read

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Most Read

New Forest Gate headteacher, 31, aims to inspire young women to aim for top jobs

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Newham

More than 30 robberies have taken place in this residential street since January 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Man found suffering ‘lacerations to his face’ in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view,

‘Scammers gaining access to empty Newham homes by calling locksmiths to open door’

Newham based locksmith Mohammed Rashid. Picture: Mohammed Rashid

Dead man leaves contents of house to Canning Town homeless charity

Lorraine Tabone of Lola's Homeless support group. Picture: Kean Mears.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

AC Milano draw positives from friendly

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

Cricket: Awards hat-trick for Essex hero Harmer

Devines Player of the year award winner Simon Harmer during the Essex CCC 2019 Gala Awards Evening at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th September 2019

Opinion: I will be campaigning hard for Remain

West Ham MP Lyn Brown believes Remain is best for our country.

Coach Warren says Wapping men being back in National League is where they belong

Wapping men's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Cricket: Essex youngsters to keep Cook going for another year

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists