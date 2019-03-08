Search

Opinion: Creating opportunities is our legacy

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 August 2019

London Legacy Development Corporation's Lyn Garner is proud of the opportunities offered by the Olympic Park.

London Legacy Development Corporation's Lyn Garner

Archant

We reached a major milestone this month when the Mayor of London attended the ground breaking ceremony for East Bank, which will be a world-class cultural and education district on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

This exciting scheme will see new sites for Sadler's Wells, BBC Music and the V&A (in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution), as well as University College London and University of the Arts London's London College of Fashion. These organisations will complement the fantastic arts and cultural offering that is flourishing around the Park.

The legacy of London 2012 was never just about the Games or the Park. It was about creating new opportunities for Londoners for decades to come; more than 2,500 jobs will be created in East Bank, and an estimated £1.5 billion generated for the local economy. We're working closely with the businesses and organisations on the Park to ensure east Londoners are at the front of the queue for these jobs.

The foundations for the new buildings may just be going into the ground, but our East Bank partners are working hard to create links with local residents, schools and community groups. To date some 125,000 people have attended and participated in a range of arts and cultural events, summer schools and workshops. Around 19 local graduates and undergraduates have taken part in London Living Wage-paid placements in architecture and engineering roles with East Bank project teams. 51 local young people participated in the Creative Opportunities Programme, and 22 got jobs in creative or cultural organisations afterwards - another 25 young people are participating in the programme this summer. Over the next few weeks, 600 young people will participate in this year's free East Education Summer School. This year sessions will cover fashion, printmaking, rap/dance and archaeology- and that's just for starters!

As always, you can find details on all of the above on our website - queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk

