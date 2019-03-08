Search

Opinion: Join us in celebrating the right to play

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 August 2019

Community Links co-founder wants all children to be able to play.

Kevin Jenkins

Today is the national day for play in the UK, celebrating the child's right to play, and highlighting the importance of play in all aspects of children's lives. ***

This year Playday is especially highlighting the importance of play in helping children to:

- Build Friendships - play enables children to interact with others, build relationships, deal with conflict constructively and also learn respect and tolerance.

- Build Resilience - play boosts children's confidence, creativity, problem solving skills and perseverance, enabling them to cope much better with the stress and challenges they face throughout life.

- Build Health and Well Being - being active through play helps children physically and emotionally, contributing to their health and happiness.

- Play Builds Communities - playing allows children to learn about the world around them, make connections and develop a sense of identity and belonging.

=Throughout the UK today, there will be hundreds of events celebrating play.

Newham's celebrations are focused on Ambition, Aspire, Achieve's event in Thames Barrier Park from 1pm to 4pm when we are celebrating the strength of play through a wide variety of free workshops and activities in four zones - Sports, Arts, Heritage and Environment.

The day is supported by Join the Docks and the Royal Docks Trust.

More than 35 local groups and organisations will also be helping to celebrate the day.

The day will also be reenforcing the need for a strategy play service across the UK, supporting our children throughout their childhood and into adolescence.

Have a great play today!

If you would like to see play available every day, why not join like minded people in our Let Newham Play Again Campaign. For further details please email kevin@theaaazone.com

