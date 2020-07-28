Search

West Ham Park: Thank you to West Ham Park volunteers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 August 2020

Oliver Sells QC appreciates all the work from West Ham Park's volunteers.

West Ham Park has a rich and diverse cultural history spanning back over 400 years.

In 2004, English Heritage awarded the site Grade II status on their Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the park, which has been owned and maintained by the City of London Corporation since 1874, has been very busy providing residents with a space to relax and enjoy nature.

Unfortunately, our workforce has been impacted with a significant number of staff shielding.

Thankfully, we have had excellent support from Newham Council, the local Safer Neighbourhood teams and Met Police, along with our Friends Group and colleagues from the City of London Corporation.

Following an appeal for assistance, colleagues from other City Corporation departments came to help the parks team in engaging with visitors and to encouraging them to use new one-way walking routes around the gardens.

They reminded visitors to follow government advice on social distancing and they soon became expert litter pickers too.

You may also want to watch:

Our colleague Andrej from Tower Bridge and Monument said: “The benefits have been fantastic for me. Working as a volunteer had a very positive impact on my mental and physical health.

“I was impressed how well looked after the park is and I quickly realised why it is such a valuable place for the local community, especially during these difficult times”.

I cannot begin to thank the Friends of West Ham Park enough for taking on the responsibility of opening the park every morning.

It means we have been able to extend opening times in June and July, which would not have been possible without this remarkable commitment.

Friends Group member Nicky said: “We’re just glad we can help out and let people enjoy the park later into the evening”.

Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do, and it really does make a difference.

It can have a valuable positive effect on people and our incredible volunteer stories are just such pleasing examples of the benefits volunteering brings.

Thank you.

