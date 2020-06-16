Search

Opinion: Don’t ignore routine GP appointments

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 June 2020

Dr Muhammad Navqi reminds patients to keep routine GP appointments.

Dr Muhammad Navqi reminds patients to keep routine GP appointments.

Covid-19 has hit our community hard. I don’t know one patient, relative or friend who hasn’t been affected, yet the resolve and spirit people in Newham have shown is immeasurable.

It has not been easy, but we must continue to stay at home whenever possible.

When you do go out, keep a two-metre distance and wear a mask or face covering; it will help keep you and others safe. If you can work from home, this will really help and if you can’t, your employer should have put measures in place to enable you to work safely.

Remember: if you are symptomatic, you and family must self-isolate, although not everyone will have coronavirus so call 119 to arrange a test.

Make sure you also tell anyone you have been in close proximity with, so they can take appropriate action too.

This virus isn’t going away anytime soon and as our local communities face greater risk, we cannot afford to be complacent.

We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and our fellow residents by following advice on social distancing.

However, I know that due to Covid-19 many people are delaying or simply not getting the care they need and this is also having an impact on health and wellbeing.

If you are unwell contact your GP online or by phone – we are open, just working differently.

I also urge you to attend for immunisations, routine appointments and screening. We are working to keep you safe, and if you wait, you put yourself at greater risk of serious illness or even death.

Remember: if you are seriously unwell, call 999 or go to A&E. We can treat you safely. Additionally, for those who are struggling with their mental health, our local talking therapies services are still there for you. Call them on 020 8475 8080.

It’s already June and we will soon be getting in touch with you about your flu jab.

Maintaining your health and preventing diseases that we have vaccines for, such as flu, is vital!

Make sure you get vaccinated to support your health, your community and the NHS.

