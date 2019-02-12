Recorder letters: Targeted CCTV use, books for all and best school choir

Could CCTV be used more effectively. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Use cameras to target fly-tippers and motorists

Linda Warner, full address supplied, writes:

Everywhere in Newham you see mattresses, beds, fridge freezers, washing machines the list goes on, but it’s always in the same place.

Why don’t the council put cameras up where these things are being dumped and fine the culprits so much money and put it in the paper that it’s been done, maybe they will stop then.

I have lived in Newham all my life (63 years) and it has got so bad over the years, you wouldn’t have seen this years ago. I think we may have the wrong people working at the council, surely putting cameras up makes sense what is the matter with Newham council.

Also I have phoned Newham council many, many times about people driving down the wrong way in Corporation Street. If they had a camera there they would earn thousands and thousands of pounds as they are doing it all the time.

Send books around world

Holly Smale, Book Aid International, writes:

I’m the author of the award-winning Geek Girl series, and more recently The Valentines.

I’m writing today to ask if you will help send books to people around the world who need them, by fundraising for Book Aid International on World Book Day, which takes place on Thursday, March 7.

Books changed my life. Without access to books, I would not have discovered the magic of getting lost in a story, or the power of loving and connecting to a fictional character. I would not have felt encouraged to my dreams of writing, and to eventually create stories of my own. And now, as an author visiting schools, I continually see the enormous impact books continue to have on young lives all over the UK.

Having seen and experienced the value of books, it is devastating to know that millions of children around the world have never even held a new one.

Book Aid International is a brilliant charity that sends brand new books to thousands of libraries, schools, hospitals, refugee camps and prisons around the world. In the last three years alone, schools have raised over £350,000 by fundraising on World Book Day – that’s enough to send over 175,000 brand new books!

This year, we want to get more schools across the UK to take part. Just £2 sends another book, so no fundraising event is too small, and every single book could change a life.

Books could reach Syrian children struggling to learn despite the conflict they face, stock the shelves of a donkey-drawn library going from village to village in Zimbabwe or reach pupils in one of the world’s largest refugee camps in Northern Kenya.

There are many ways your school can fundraise on World Book Day – from dressing up as a favourite book character to holding a big Booky Breakfast, to something else entirely! Book Aid International has free resources to help you bring books to life while raising funds.

Visit bookaid.org/wbd to find out more or call the charity on 020 77 33 3577.

School choir of the year

Alexandra Burke, ambassador, WellChild, writes:

I am an ambassador for WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, and I would like to invite primary school choirs to enter an exciting singing competition.

The WellChild School Choir of the Year competition is now open to choose pupils from one lucky primary school in the UK to display their singing talents in the company of a host of celebrities and perhaps even royalty at the WellChild Awards this autumn.

WellChild is launching its third annual singing competition to see who can perform the best version of the classic song Lean on Me, by Bill Withers. Winners will perform their version at this year’s WellChild Awards which is regularly attended by WellChild’s patron HRH the Duke of Sussex and a host of celebrity guests.

All each school needs to do is find 20 of their best musical stars and send WellChild a video of them singing their rendition of Lean on Me. Schools can be as creative or as classical as they want, it’s up to them.

The competition will culminate in a live public vote from June 12 to July 12. The five schools with the most votes and five schools with the highest fundraising total will then qualify for the final judging. The lucky winner will not only be crowned WellChild School Choir of the Year but will win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at our prestigious WellChild Awards. The winner will be announced on September 2.

To find out how to take part, visit wellchild.org.uk/schoolchoir