Recorder letters: Sabba Butt update, EU citizens, sex offenders online and diabetes care

Sabba Butt with her neice Sana aged 15 in January. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Sabba Butt, full address supplied, writes:

I am just writing to update you on your story about me and my severely disabled niece whose carer I am. It was the story with two social services departments apparently at loggerheads and each refusing to take responsibility for my niece’s care package (19 hours help per week).

Following publication of my story online Redbridge extended their deadline for withdrawing care. Newham Council insisted it would need to do an “assessment” of my niece before giving her any help and could not guarantee when this assessment could be completed.

I have heard through my care agency today, that this care package is to continue without any hinderance or withdrawal, which will be funded by Newham social services.

Of course Newham’s social services normally do a great job and my experience was exceptional: that is why it was news! and I do thank your reporter Alex Shaw for writing about it so clearly.

I would urge other carers with “care package” problems to seek advice as I did. There is the National Autistic Society, Community Links and Newham Claimants Union for starters.

Treat our EU citizens better

Unmesh Desai AM, London Assembly Member for City & East, writes:

We recently saw a welcome U-turn from the prime minister who announced that the £65 fee for EU citizens’ “Settled Status” applications, will be scrapped, or reimbursed to those who have already paid it.

This is the least that the government can do after keeping EU citizens in our community in a state of uncertainty with their shambolic handling of the Brexit negotiations and their refusal to rule out a hard Brexit.

In the wake of the Windrush scandal, it is only natural that EU citizens living in London have been concerned about how they will be treated at the hands of this government.

We must never allow anything like Windrush ever to be repeated, but there are many concerns about the Settled Status application process yet to be resolved. Worryingly, these outstanding technical and legal issues could see the most vulnerable Londoners fall through the cracks in the system.

City Hall is lending its full support to those having to face the process by introducing the EU Londoners Hub, which provides useful information and advice about living in London after Brexit.

It is important now more than ever that we come together as a community and stand with our European friends and neighbours, acknowledging the vast contribution they make to our capital.

Sex offenders exploiting web

Des Mannion, regional head of service for London and the South East, NSPCC, writes:

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics highlight how child sex offenders are increasingly exploiting the web to commit crimes such as rape, sexual assault and grooming.

Across England and Wales last year there were 9,543 recorded crimes where the offender contacted their victim on the internet.

Cyber-related crimes made up 16 per cent of the total number of child sexual offences recorded between September 2017 and September 2018. We fear this may not reveal the true extent of the problem due to the wide variation and under-recording of the role of the internet in these crimes.

Our #WildWestWeb campaign is calling for an independent regulator with the power to investigate and fine social networks if they fall short in protecting children. It is time social networks were made to take responsibility and stopped allowing their platforms to be used as gateways for these devastating crimes.

We urge the public to sign our petition and help make this a reality. Please support the NSPCC’s Wild West Web campaign by signing the petition now.

Help lead way in diabetes care

Roz Rosenblatt, Diabetes UK, writes:

We are looking for healthcare professionals in the local area to lead improvements in diabetes care. We want consultants, nurses, GPs, dietitians, podiatrists, pharmacists and psychologists to take part in our Clinical Champions programme.

The award-winning initiative was launched in 2014, in partnership with Novo Nordisk, to address the significant variation in patient care and treatment for people living with diabetes. Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting 4.6 million people. That’s more than any other health condition in the UK.

When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including amputation, sight loss, stroke and kidney failure. Clinical Champions help transform diabetes care, which in turn reduces the risk of devastating complications and makes a meaningful difference to the lives of people with diabetes.

Email clinicalchampions@diabetes.org.uk or call 020 7424 1052.