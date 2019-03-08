Recorder letters: The Sphere, Big Toddle, hold a garden party and Alzheimer's

Not all residents support the MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG MSG

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Residents are concerned about Sphere impact

Ian Sinclair, McGrath Road, Newham, writes:

As the Newham Recorder has reported, the Madison Square Garden Company are proposing to build a massive arena in Stratford - the MSG Sphere.

The venue is vast - the same diameter as the London Eye, and almost as tall as Big Ben (96m).

Along with other problems, the Sphere will massively increase congestion at the already often dangerously overcrowded Stratford station, block out sunlight to several residential blocks and likely created light pollution for local residents.

Newham residents concerned about this may be interested to know local residents have set up a group to campaign against the MSG Sphere

They can be contacted at StopMSGLondon@gmail.com. Their Twitter handle is @StopMSGSphere.

They are on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/StopMSGSphere.

The group has set up a petition against the Sphere, which can be signed here: bit.ly/stopmsglondon.

Hold your own Big Toddle

Lynn Gradwell, director, Barnardo's in London, writes:

Last year's Barnardo's annual Big Toddle fundraiser saw thousands of under-fives take part in short, sponsored 'toddles' to raise money for the UK's largest children's charity, which supports more than 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.

We are now once again calling for children, families and nurseries to join in the fun this summer as Big Toddle Week returns with an animal theme from June 24 – 30.

Parents, carers and nurseries can hold their very own Big Toddles to help raise money for Barnardo's - this could involve a community Big Toddle, one for families and friends or one organised by nurseries or primary schools.

We are really grateful for everyone taking part as the money raised helps our vital services continue to support hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, young people, parents and carers

Those who register by May 20 will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fundraising ideas.

- To register to hold your own Big Toddle or for further information, visit bigtoddle.org.uk or call 0800 008 7005.

Garden event to aid a charity

Sian Lloyd, TV Broadcaster and Parkinson's UK supporter, writes:

Whatever the weather and wherever you are, why not gather with friends and family this summer and help raise vital funds that will help cure and support everyone affected by Parkinson's.

I'm proud to be supporting charity Parkinson's UK's Garden Gathering fundraiser, and we're calling on people to celebrate the summer their way – whether it's with tea and cake, or cocktails and a BBQ.

By holding your own Garden Gathering, you'll be raising money that could help end Parkinson's forever. Parkinson's is a serious neurological condition and I've seen first-hand the impact it has on people.

My mum was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010 and it's hugely debilitating.

But Parkinson's UK's research provides hope that one day there will be a cure, and the charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Organising a Garden Gathering is easy, so please sign up for your free fundraising pack and you'll be making a huge difference to the 13,700 people living with Parkinson's in the East of England.

- To start planning your fun-filled summer fundraiser please visit: parkinsons.org.uk/gardengathering

Please support our campaign

Linda O'Sullivan, head of London Region, Alzheimer's Society, writes:

There are 72,000 people living with dementia in London and that number is set to rise in the next few years.

It is a travesty that people with dementia are waiting up to a year in hospital for a care home place, or ending up in Accident & Emergency with an infection that good social care could have prevented.

The injustice of people battling to get quality dementia care, on top of battling the devastating effects of dementia can't go on.

With further delay to the Green Paper on social care, we must find a new way through this impossible situation.

That is why Alzheimer's Society is calling for urgent investment in high-quality, personalised care through a dedicated Dementia Fund.

- I would like to urge your readers to join our campaign at alzheimers.org.uk/fixdementiacare