Recorder letters: Stratford Centre homeless, Shining Stars, dementia heroes and microchip cats

The mayor of Newham has put plans for a PSPO on Stratford Centre on hold. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE Archant

Kicking out the homeless will not solve problem

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Hilt, from Stratford, writes:

In the shadow of the great Olympic Park and overpriced new homes there exists a desperate situation of human suffering.

Helping the homeless people who sleep in the Stratford Centre every night is an issue that's remained unresolved for longer than I can remember.

I was, at first, disgusted to hear they would be locked out with a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) preventing them entering by locking the gates of the centre, which is a public right of way.

I agree this current situation cannot continue but locking them out with no alternative in place first is not the decent, humane thing to do. But neither is leaving the current situation for much longer.

I'm pleased mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has temporarily relented with the PSPO plan. Now the challenge is to find a solution to help these desperate people before taking the only roof they have away from them.

Congrats on awards night

Nancy Danahy, senior vice president, People Acquisition at The Madison Square Garden Company, writes:

It was a great privilege joining the exceptional team at Newham College and the Learning Revolution Trust at their Shining Stars Awards last week.

The awards not only celebrate outstanding achievements, but also honour students who have overcome enormous challenges to realise their ambitions, and their stories were inspiring and moving.

I lead the recruitment team at The Madison Square Garden Company. Since we announced our plans for MSG Sphere, a state-of-the-art music and entertainment venue, we have had the great opportunity of spending time in Newham speaking with local schools about career opportunities in the music and entertainment industries.

You may also want to watch:

At MSG we pride ourselves on being a great place to work, and we're excited by the talent in Newham. That's why we're committed to ensuring many jobs - from entry level roles right through to senior management positions - go to local people.

Our plans are currently being considered by the LLDC, and I'm looking forward to spending a lot more time in Newham with the talented students I met and many more like them as we continue working with all stakeholders on our submitted planning application.

Nominate a dementia hero

Linda O'Sullivan, head of London Region, Alzheimer's Society, writes:

The nominations for Alzheimer's Society's 2019 Dementia Friendly Awards are now open.

Our Dementia Friendly Awards recognise, celebrate and promote the achievements of individuals, organisations and communities leading and inspiring a change that will transform the lives of people affected by dementia forever, challenging misunderstandings, changing attitudes and taking action.

There are nine award categories, from the Trailblazer of year, implementing an innovative idea, to the most Inspiring Young Person of the year and Dementia Friendly Organisations. This year we have one special award, in collaboration with Alzheimer's Society's 40th Anniversary, the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising meaningful action over 10 years or more, to positively impact people affected by dementia.

It couldn't be easier to enter, unite against dementia now by nominating yourself or someone who has inspired you. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/dementiafriendlyawards, nominations close on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Campaign to microchip cats

Jacqui Cuff, head of advocacy and government relations, Cats Protection, writes:

As the UK's largest cat charity, Cats Protection has been marking National Microchipping Month by renewing our calls for compulsory microchipping of owned cats.

Cats and dogs are both much-loved pets by owners across the UK. Yet currently, microchipping is only compulsory for dogs, and we believe this should also apply to cats, so they have the same level of protection.

Microchipping is a safe, permanent and cost-effective method of identification which ensures cats can be reunited with their owner should they go missing and that lost cats are not mistaken as strays by rehoming charities. We will continue campaigning on this, and readers can keep updated by visiting: cats.org.uk/microchips-reunite