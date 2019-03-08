Recorder letters: Olympic Park homes, Clive Fenner, cutting crime and organ donors

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Have your say on Olympic Park housing plans

Dr Penny Bernstock, Newham Citizens, writes:

The housing crisis remains a pressing issue for too many families in our borough.

We feel it is vital to ensure the Olympic site, an iconic place in our borough, helps reduce the pressure and doesn't become part of the housing problem.

Whilst we welcome the new housing on the park and the new jobs it has created, early promises of 50 per cent affordable housing have been compromised. For example, the recent Stratford Waterfront development has 35pc affordable homes, but these are all shared ownership properties and will be sold at prices well out of reach for local people. There is yet to be a single Community Land Trust home - which are sold at prices linked to what local people actually earn - built on the Olympic site.

What do you think? We're looking to work with LLDC and GLA to review affordable housing provision on the Stratford Waterfront site and think more creatively about the site.

- We have launched a survey to ask for resident's views. Take part here: citizensuk.org/homes4newham

Fitting tribute to Clive Fenner

Bob Rush, Monega (residents') Association, writes:

Thirty years ago budding drummer Clive Fenner would pop into jazz workshops at the Eagle and Child pub in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate.

Improvisation and rhythms was the name of the game and those skills were well learnt. Clive went on to run community courses in music in France and in Cuba and founded his own club called the East Side Jazz.

His recent passing shocked many. So last week there was a tribute rhythm and blues evening with top names such as Derek Nash, Winston Rollins and Pete Whittaker. Members of our residents' association were there, and it was a rocking, hot night to remember!

What struck me about Clive was his complete lack of pretension; he was so down to earth that you never feared approaching him. Always a smile and a twinkle in his eyes - that was Clive - so proud of his club, so amiable, that's why top singers and musicians came to the club.

He really was one of the nice guys, and would end each gig with the words "thanks for coming folks". All I say is "thank you for being with us Clive".

Work together to cut crime

Tom Copley, Londonwide Assembly Member, writes:

The causes of violent crime are multi-faceted and complex, and we know that these have been compounded by the government's £1 billion cut to the Met Police's budget by 2023.

But it has no place in London, and we must do everything in our capacity to stop it in its tracks.

This must include being tough on the root causes of crime. This week, City Hall shone a spotlight upon the specific and significant link between poverty and violent crime. It is something that is widely acknowledged, but not talked about nearly enough on the public stage.

From City Hall, the mayor is addressing this issue through the roll-out of a £45 million Young Londoners Fund, as part of his wider public health approach model.

There's no escaping the need for the government to confront the empirical reality that violent crime is one of the side-effects of their programme of austerity.

Of course, there is no excuse for criminality. We now need everyone - communities, the police and politicians - to play their part in tackling these vile acts.

An appeal for organ donors

Anthony Clarkson, director, Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, writes:

We're incredibly grateful to all the courageous donors and their families across the country.

Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people.

We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to let their final act to be saving lives through organ donation.

No lifesaving transplant would be possible without the generosity of every donor and their families.

With the law around organ donation changing in England from next spring, we urge everyone to find out about the choices available to them, make their decision and share it with their family.

If you would like to help others after your death tell your family your want to be an organ donor and join the NHS Organ Donor Register by visiting NHS Organ Donor Register and ensure you tell your family: organdonation.nhs.uk