Recorder letters: Additional bus routes, Tulip Tower, free TV licences, Alzheimer's thanks

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Additional bus routes key for new developments

Caroline Russell, Green Party Member for the London Assembly, writes:

Everyone knows that London needs more housing but for new developments to work, transport must be an integral part of the picture from the outset.

That is why I am urging the Mayor of London to provide extra bus routes to serve areas where new housing is planned.

He has now confirmed the Royal Docks in Newham will be one of seven areas studied for extra services.

Increased use of public transport is a key part of our response to the climate emergency and we must ensure that no Londoner feels forced to own a car to get around.

Tower would have been blight on city

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly member, City & East, writes:

I am pleased to see that the mayor has listened to the objections that I and many others have made and refused to grant planning permission for the Tulip Tower development.

I made my opinions clear in the original objection letter I sent to the mayor that I felt the building would have constituted a ghastly blight on London's skyline, and more importantly, would have been of detriment to the Tower of London World Heritage Site.

The potential negative impact that such a development could have on one of the most iconic historical sites not only in my constituency, but in the whole country, has been clearly acknowledged by City Hall.

Further to this, the mayor has rightfully acknowledged the aesthetic inadequacies of the building itself and I hope that if the developer were to appeal this decision, that this would also be refused.

Check to see if you're eligible for free TV

June Bennet, Benefitanswers, writes:

The BBC plans to make most over-75s pay the TV licence fee but will continue to provide TV licenses to over-75s who claim pension credit, a means-tested benefit designed to help the elderly.

Four out of 10 households (or up to 1.3 million families) that could receive pension credit are not claiming the benefit.

That works out at £3.5bn a year in pension credit that goes unpaid!

So, if you have ever wondered if you could be eligible for pension credit now is the time to find out if only to save the cost of the TV licence!

Benefitanswers offer a FREE check which will tell you if you could be entitled to pension credit. For your free check telephone 0330 223 4773.

Thanks for supporting charity day

Rebecca Greenbank, Alzheimer's Society community fundraiser, writes:

On behalf of Alzheimer's Society I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to your readers for uniting against dementia and taking part in Cupcake Day 2019.

In just the time it takes to bake a batch of cupcakes, six people will develop dementia in the UK.

Across London almost 72,000 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK -wide.

Alzheimer's Society is investing in, and accelerating, dementia research and has committed to spending at least £150m in the next decade.

Every Cupcake Day event held helps Alzheimer's Society find a cure, improve care and offer support, help and understanding for people affected.

We are so grateful to all the bakers and fakers who have taken part in Cupcake Day this year.

We want to thank everyone who participated for playing a vital part in raising awareness of dementia and uniting with Alzheimer's Society against the disease.

For people wanting to get involved in fundraising Alzheimer's Society's Memory Walk takes place in September at Clapham Common and Queen Elizabeth's Park.

If you can't make those why not consider organising Your Walk, Your Way! Sign up now at memorywalk.org.uk