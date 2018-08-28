View from the Assembly: Campaign against police cuts continues

Archant

View from the Assembly: Campaign against police cuts continues

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas break and I wish you all the best for 2019.

Going forward into 2019, I will work even more determinedly with your Council, MPs, police and relevant organisations to push back against the tide of violent crime. However, I will also continue to highlight how the government is putting the safety of Londoners at risk by imposing irresponsible cuts upon the Met Police’s budget, which will reach over £1billion by 2023.

Sadly, we are seeing the sustained underfunding of our police truly take its toll. Whilst the level of demand being placed upon the Met is soaring, morale within the force and police officer numbers are plummeting. This is making it harder for the police to tackle burning injustices such as modern slavery, which is something that I have been vehemently campaigning against.

Working alongside the London Mayor, I will remain persistent in my lobbying of the government to adequately invest in the Met to ensure that frontline policing is protected.

In the coming year, we also face another significant challenge in the form of the resurgence of the far-right. With the protracted uncertainty of Brexit, our country is at risk of undergoing further division and fragmentation. However, during tumultuous times, our community has always pulled together, and I will be promoting the ‘Newham United’ message regardless of the challenges that we might face.

On the subject of Brexit, I am also keen to progress my ‘London Moving East’ agenda which I launched late last year to both promote and defend our part of the capital. We must ensure that whatever happens, our community in East London does not lose out in terms of jobs, skills and investment.

Finally, the scandal of child poverty, which is particularly prevalent in Newham, needs to be urgently addressed. At City Hall, we are working hard to combat the consequences of austerity and I will continue to press for an increased uptake of the London Living Wage, the provision of more genuinely affordable housing and measures to tackle health inequalities across Newham.

As ever, please do get in touch if I can help in any way by contacting me at: Unmesh.desai@london.gov.uk