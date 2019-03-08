Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

View from Town Hall: Determined to improve children’s services

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 March 2019

Rokhsana Fiaz, Mayor of Newham

Rokhsana Fiaz

Our children’s services were inspected by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) last month. Their report shows that our services are rated inadequate.

Inspectors did highlight areas of good practice. Really importantly, they found that children identified as in need of help and protection are appropriately safeguarded. They also said our social workers know their children well. But they also found failings, including in leadership and in our ambitions for children.

It’s clear that services for children and young people in Newham have not been good enough and I apologise unreservedly to our young people and their families for the unacceptable failings.

I’m ambitious for our children and promised before I was elected mayor that I would place them at the heart of everything we do. The Ofsted findings further underline my commitment.

We have made improvements during my first 10 months as mayor. Since my election last May significant work to improve children’s services accelerated and the budget approved by council last month includes the largest investment in children’s services in a generation. This includes £10.6m for children’s services, £1.4m in youth services and £1.3m in special education provision for the coming 2019/20 financial year. This is on top of additional funding that I approved soon after I stepped into office.

This reflects my passionate commitment to the children and young people in our borough, ensuring that they are at the heart of everything we do.

We are implementing an immediate action plan to address other issues highlighted by Ofsted, and we are determined to work in partnership with children and young people to ensure that their needs and priorities are at the heart of our improvements.

We are lucky to have some really dedicated social workers here in Newham who work tirelessly to keep children and young people safe.

I’m committed to giving them the support, leadership and tools they need to do their jobs effectively.

Most Read

Stratford TfL worker allegedly tells Muslim woman she can take balloons on train as long as she doesn’t ‘bomb them up’

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man stabbed in Romford Road

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

Most Read

Stratford TfL worker allegedly tells Muslim woman she can take balloons on train as long as she doesn’t ‘bomb them up’

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man stabbed in Romford Road

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the Romford Road in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Woeful West Ham outplayed by Everton

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not shown) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s remain top despite failing to sting Bees

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

BBL: London City Royals 77 London Lions 73

London Lions in action against London City Royals at Crystal Palace (pic Graham Hodges)

View from Town Hall: Determined to improve children’s services

Sadiq Khan visits Stratford on tour supporting EU citizens

Sadiq Khan says that, failing a general election, he wants to see another referendum on Brexit, with no-deal off the table. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists