Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Homes planned for nursery site

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 November 2019

Oliver Sells QC, Chairman of the City of London Corporations, West Ham Park Committee, reveals plans for the former plant nursery site.

Oliver Sells QC, Chairman of the City of London Corporations, West Ham Park Committee, reveals plans for the former plant nursery site.

Archant

Whilst we are in the middle of another huge national political moment, I am pleased to be able to give you an update about more local matters - the future of the former plant nursery beside West Ham Park.

Although plans are still in the early stages, I'm happy to say that the City of London Corporation has agreed in principle to develop the vacant site into a mixture of different developments that will benefit the local community and area.

We aim to build up to 100 new homes for local residents and will of course consult the views of the local authority and residents. We want to play our part in easing the chronic shortage of housing in the area.

The City Corporation takes its role as a housing provider very seriously and this is a great opportunity which we must not miss - having committed to building another 3,700 homes for Londoners as soon as possible.

We also plan to create completely new parkland and sports facilities for the much-loved West Ham Park. The current facilities are very popular.

You may also want to watch:

About half of the nursery site has been earmarked for this part of the project.

We also wish to build new community facilities such as disabled parking and a public café for the community to come together. Getting new people into the park and having new projects will bring real benefits to the work of the charity, local supporters of the park and residents.

The next steps are to put together a more detailed project plan, settle the funding and engage with interested parties including residents, park users and sports groups.

We hope that work on the site will begin as early as Spring 2021. We are determined that this site shall be developed in a way which fits the needs of the community we serve, without in any way detracting from the peace and quiet of this much loved park.

As the project develops, there will be opportunities for the local community and users near and far to share their views with me and my colleagues.

I hope that you will continue to follow the progress of this exciting project.

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Work begins on 78-home Forest Gate development

Artist's impression of the Earlham Grove development. Picture: Hill

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Work begins on 78-home Forest Gate development

Artist's impression of the Earlham Grove development. Picture: Hill

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton accuses Mark Cooper of making Justin Edinburgh comment

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Opinion: Homes planned for nursery site

Oliver Sells QC, Chairman of the City of London Corporations, West Ham Park Committee, reveals plans for the former plant nursery site.

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Forest Green Rovers 4

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

West Ham beaten again as Tottenham show decisive cutting edge

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Forest Gaters invited to residents’ association launch

A new residents association has been set up in Forest Gate. It is holding a launch event on November 26. Picture: Laura Zotova.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists