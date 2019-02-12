Search

View from the Park: Apprenticeships are the key to success

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 March 2019

Michelle May, London Legacy Development Corporation

Archant

Young people are the future, and as next week is National Apprentice Week, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the fantastic work that apprentices across Newham do today as the leaders of tomorrow.

Apprenticeships are one of the most important ways of enabling young people to start their careers.

As well as allowing young people to earn while they learn, apprenticeships mean employers can train the next generation workforce in the skills directly relevant to their businesses.

Here at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, by working with leading businesses, we’ve helped more than 300 young people embark on exciting careers as apprentices in construction and the built environment, creative, cultural and digital technologies.

Khia Bernard, 20, has lived in Newham her whole life.

Like many young people after leaving school she wasn’t clear on what she wanted to do.

Having lived locally and seen the development of Stratford and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Khia says, “I just knew I wanted to have a more fulfilling job and where I could be part of something bigger.”

It was then that Khia got a job as a Facilities Management apprentice with Engie, a leading energy and services company.

Khia’s enjoyed her role working at the park as it is exciting to see, “how companies and buildings function. There are many different avenues that you can explore as a career.”

For Engie, recruiting local people like Khia makes business sense as well as being the right thing to do.

“Investing in apprenticeships brings so many business benefits, and also shows our commitment to making a positive impact on the places we operate”, said said Adam Mitton, Operating Unit Director at ENGIE UK.

