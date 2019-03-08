Search

Advanced search

View from the Street: putting resources into youth service must be welcomed

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 March 2019

Kevin Jenkins, co-founder, life-president Community Links

Kevin Jenkins

The increasing recognition of the need for a statutory National Youth Service is welcome, albeit long overdue.

The new found recognition must lead to new investment now, if the damage that under investment in the pre austerity years and the swathing cuts in an already inadequate service during austerity have done is to be halted and gradually repaired. The recognition by both the London and Newham mayors of the importance of youth services and actually putting resources into youth service must be welcomed and applauded.

My concern is the focus on youth services rather than a young peoples service. Traditionally youth services tendered to cater for 12-year-olds up to the late teens, while play services tended to offer clubs for the under 11s – often reflecting the change from primary and secondary education.

Play services have virtually become extinct over the last 10 years, being seen as a non-statutory luxury rather than a valuable early intervention service for young people – offering through play, personal, social and educational development opportunities – which they have been proven to be.

As the play services have declined, the ages when young people are experiencing negative influences, distractions and in many situations serious risk and danger are well evidenced as to be getting younger and younger.

More and more the vital interventions, support and personal resilience building opportunities provided by youth services, enhancing the work of schools and colleges in two, three or more years too late for many young people.

We need to invest in a truly comprehensive universal statutory young peoples service, complementing the education and young peoples health services, responding to the needs of young people as they are needed rather than responding to such needs within preconceived age bands, which are often meaningless to the young people themselves.

Central, regional and local government need to act together not to make the difference.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Appeal after boy goes missing from Forest Gate

Police are appealing for help tracing Abdul-Rahman Gaya. Picture: MPS

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Jailed: Gang members from Beckton, Bromley by Bow and Canning Town who laundered £1.5m

Clockwise from top left: Hai Bin Xue, Shiqiang Wang, Jinhui Wang, Qin Gao, Jie Zheng and Jiaming Chen. Picture: CITY OF LONDON POLICE

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Appeal after boy goes missing from Forest Gate

Police are appealing for help tracing Abdul-Rahman Gaya. Picture: MPS

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Jailed: Gang members from Beckton, Bromley by Bow and Canning Town who laundered £1.5m

Clockwise from top left: Hai Bin Xue, Shiqiang Wang, Jinhui Wang, Qin Gao, Jie Zheng and Jiaming Chen. Picture: CITY OF LONDON POLICE

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Orient boss Edinburgh looking forward to ‘fantastic’ second leg

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham storm back to win seven-goal thriller

West Ham United's Mark Noble scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Bonne hands O’s slender advantage, but this tie is far from over

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O’Connor).

View from the Street: putting resources into youth service must be welcomed

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists