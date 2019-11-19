Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Using football to support community

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 November 2019

West Ham Football Club's Karren Brady, is proud of the work the Club is doing for the community.

West Ham Football Club's Karren Brady, is proud of the work the Club is doing for the community.

PA Archive/PA Images

One year ago, we celebrated the launch of the Players' Project, which we believe is the most ambitious and integrated community programme ever created by a Premier League Club.

We embarked on this Project originally as we saw an opportunity to make a real difference to the local communities around the stadium, across the Olympic boroughs, and into Essex. This is something that has underpinned everything we have tried to do since moving to London Stadium. We saw an opportunity to fulfil the legacy we committed to in 2013, to use the power of football and our status as a Premier League club, to change lives for the better.

You may also want to watch:

What sets this initiative apart is the fact that all of our players, along with the staff supporting them, have so passionately bought into the 11 strands of the Players' Project, tackling issues such as poverty and inequality, the environment and health, among others. The breadth of work by our players is something to be celebrated and I wholeheartedly thank them. Our men's, women's and Academy squads have given over 300 hours of community time, directly working with over 2,000 people from our local communities over this last year alone.

Research from EY has found that the Club contributes a total of £300m to the local economy and supports over 3,300 local jobs demonstrating the positive impact that West Ham has had on the community.

Last year we explained that the Club had invested almost £13m directly across education, health and social mobility projects since 2013, in the London Borough of Newham and surrounding Olympic boroughs and Essex. We committed then to investing a further £10m over three years and I'm pleased to say that just one year into the Players Project, £5m of this £10m committed has already been invested in local projects, taking our total since 2013 to £18m at present.

As we are ahead of schedule on our investment, we are increasing our commitment over the next two seasons and invest a further £10m, an increase of £5m on our pledge, giving us a huge forecasted investment of £28m by the end of 2021.

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Work begins on 78-home Forest Gate development

Artist's impression of the Earlham Grove development. Picture: Hill

Most Read

East Ham parents remortgage house to pay for daughter’s pilot training course

Ayswariya Balachandran, 17, will train to become a pilot after her parents remortgaged their house to pay for her course. Picture: Tom Barnes

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Work begins on 78-home Forest Gate development

Artist's impression of the Earlham Grove development. Picture: Hill

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Opinion: Using football to support community

West Ham Football Club's Karren Brady, is proud of the work the Club is doing for the community.

BBL Cup: London Lions 103 Bristol Flyers 69

Joe Ikhinmwin attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

New Spurs boss Mourinho is not ‘enemy’ says West Ham’s Pellegrini ahead of big derby

West Ham United's Michail Antonio

East London Football Podcast: West Ham face Mourinho’s Spurs, O’s seek a new boss, and Daggers find form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as West Ham United celebrate their third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Newham, Islington and Hackney councils failed vulnerable homeless man before his death, review finds

A stock image of a homeless man sleeping in a doorway. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists